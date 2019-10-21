K.D. Johnson, a 2020 four-star recruit from Chatham, Virginia, committed to Georgia on Monday.
The 6-foot-1, 170 pound point guard is currently the No. 141 player nationally, the No. 23 ranked point guard and the No. 8 point guard, according to 247Sports.
Johnson never took an official visit to Georgia, and chose the Bulldogs over Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, among others.
Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class currently consists of four-star forward Josh Taylor, three-star point guard Mikal Starks and three-star forward Jonathan Ned. The class ranks No. 17 nationally and is No. 4 in the SEC, behind Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/Tp1oj7jEzE— kdjohnson0 (@Swdkd10) October 21, 2019
