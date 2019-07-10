From Taiwan to Massachusetts, various Georgia baseball players are having busy summers competing across the country, and even the world. Here is an update on their progress during the summer so far.
USA Collegiate Baseball National Team
After getting a USA Team Camp invitation, Wilcox made the 26-man roster. He helped the squad capture the 8th USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series. Wilcox notched a win in relief on July 4 in Charlotte. He entered the game with USA trailing 2-0 in the fifth and then pitched three scoreless innings with no walks and three strikeouts while scattering five hits. Currently, he is with the team in Taiwan for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series.
Wilcox spent the first part of the summer in the Cape Cod League playing for the Orleans Cardinals before leaving for Team USA Camp. He made two starts for Orleans, going 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in eight innings with six walks and 10 strikeouts. Later this month, USA Baseball will announce a final 24-man roster to compete in the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 16-21 in Japan that will close out its summer schedule.
Alaska League
Catcher Shane Marshall, outfielder/infielder Chaney Rogers and infielder Cole Tate are playing for the Anchorage Bucs who lead the wood bat league with a 20-9 mark. In 19 games, Rogers is batting .255 with three home runs and 17 RBIs plus he has made three relief appearances for a total of two innings. Tate is hitting .279 with two doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in 27 games, while Marshall is batting .154 with a pair of RBIs in eight games.
Cape Cod League
Outfielder/infielder Riley King, a 26th round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves, is playing for Yarmouth-Dennis in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. The Red Sox are 14-8-1, and he's batting .327 with a double and two RBIs in 15 games.
Coastal Plain League
Georgia newcomer Garrett Blaylock, a 6-3, 215-pound native of Asheville, North Carolina, who plays for the Forest City Owls, is hitting .309 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 25 games. He ranks tied for third in the league in home runs. Pitcher Jack Gowen has a win and a save in four appearances with the Savannah Bananas, who are 19-10. Also, pitcher Garrett Brown made one appearance for the Macon Bacon before an injury ended his time with the club.
Great Lakes League
Outfielder Randon Jernigan is playing for the Lima Locos in Ohio, and he ranks second on the team in batting at .353 with two doubles, a home run, eight RBIs and nine stolen bases in 19 games.
New England Collegiate League
Outfielder Connor Tate is playing for the Sanford Mainers in Maine and batting .262 with three doubles and six RBIs in 18 games.
Northwoods League
Outfielder Ben Anderson, who sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Furman University, is a member of the Madison Mallards in Wisconsin. In 39 games, he is batting .300 with six doubles, three triples, one home run and 16 RBIs. He has a team-high 29 walks and seven stolen bases as well. Meanwhile, outfielder Kaden Fowler is batting .182 with a pair of doubles and six RBIs for the Willmar Stingers in Minnesota.
Sunbelt League
Pitcher Darryn Pasqua is playing in the Atlanta area for the Alpharetta Aviators. In four starts last month, Pasqua posted a 1-0 mark with a 2.05 ERA and one complete game. He tallied 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 26.1 innings. In June, Riley Crean made seven appearances for a total of 10 innings and posted a 1.80 ERA with the Gwinnett Tides. He tallied 16 strikeouts and just four walks in his summer league stint with the Tides.
