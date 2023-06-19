The University of Georgia Athletic Association has officially announced an exclusive partnership with WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta. According to UGAAA, this makes FOX 5 Atlanta the official “Home of the Bulldogs.”
“We are proud to partner with the University of Georgia to become north Georgia’s primary and leading source for news and information about the Bulldogs,” FOX 5 Atlanta Senior Vice President and general manager Bill Schneider said. “FOX 5 is fortunate to have a number of UGA alumni in our newsroom who can share their unique perspectives on the exclusive, premium content we will provide to our viewers and digital followers. We can’t wait to tap into the collective creativity of the UGA and FOX 5 teams and further explore the boundless possibilities of this partnership.”
In this partnership, former Bulldog and Atlanta Falcons quarterback and current FOX 5 sports anchor D.J. Shockley will lead the coverage on the Bulldogs as the host of weekly and post-game shows in addition to specials alongside the other members of the FOX 5 sports team. Shockley currently serves as a co-host of the Saturday morning Atlanta Falcons’ show Early Birds and as a sideline analyst for the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network radio broadcasts.
“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to partner with an amazing institution that holds a special place in my heart,” Shockley said. “The combination of FOX 5 and UGA brings two dynamic brands together to promote the best there is within our great state. We cannot wait to bring you the best content that highlights the Dawgs and FOX 5 for many years to come!”
In addition to Shockley, Georgia graduates chief meteorologist David Chandley and “Good Day Atlanta” meteorologist Joanne Feldman will provide weather updates on FOX 5 and appear on the Sanford Stadium video board prior to each game.
Other programs include "Bulldogs Now," a weekly, half-hour program on Saturdays at 8 a.m. that will deliver exclusive access and the latest updates on all Georgia sports. Outside of football season, the program will deliver news, updates and in-depth features on all 21 Georgia sports programs. Another program is "Bulldogs Final," a short wrap-up program that will air on Saturday nights during football season and will repeat Sunday mornings. This segment will include highlights, analysis and exclusive content from that week's games.
In addition to other Georgia All-Access specials throughout the season, the final revealed segment is "Kirby Smart All Access," a half-hour program that will air at 7 p.m. on Monday nights. The segment will air throughout the football season and will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at practice before each game. The segment will include exclusive interviews with coaches and players as well as features that showcase “what it takes to build and maintain a championship program,” according to UGAAA.
“Georgia Athletics is thrilled to partner with FOX 5 Atlanta to tell the unique stories of our student-athletes, coaches and teams,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “With increased programming, including during prime hours, this partnership will further enhance the visibility of our 21 athletic programs as we showcase the many positive things our student-athletes are doing each and every day. It’s also special to have one of our own in D.J. Shockley deeply involved in telling these stories. We want to thank everyone at FOX 5 for making this happen.”