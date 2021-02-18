When Georgia baseball takes the field Friday to open the 2021 season, it will be the first time since March 11 that the Bulldogs played a competitive game. And for a lot of this year’s team, it will be their first experience in college baseball.
Georgia is entering into its opening series against Evansville with 15 true freshmen on the roster. At least two of those freshmen will begin their college careers on opening weekend as Luke Wagner and Jaden Woods are set to start on the mound in Saturday’s doubleheader.
“We've got to let these freshmen go out there and grow up a little bit these first two weekends and see what they got,” said head coach Scott Stricklin in Wednesday’s virtual press conference.
Joining Wagner and Woods in the series’ starting pitching rotation is senior C.J. Smith and redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein. All four are left-handed. Coming out of the bullpen, Stricklin said freshmen Will Pearson, Hank Bearden and Ben Harris will all pitch in the series.
This four-pitcher starting rotation is due to the absence of pitchers Ryan Webb and Jonathan Cannon. Webb is unable to play as he is waiting to return following a positive COVID-19 test. Cannon is dealing with mononucleosis. Georgia will also be without pitchers Will Childers and Garrett Brown for the entire season after both had Tommy John surgery in the fall.
Coming into their first semester last fall, the freshman class showed the team that they could help contribute in their first season, said redshirt junior infielder Connor Tate. The freshmen pitchers are joining a staff marked with injuries and illness, but have proved they can compete.
“During fall ball, the pitchers, they threw a lot of strikes,” Tate said. “And I mean, that's all you really ask for from freshman pitchers is that they just get up there and throw a lot of strikes and let your defense work.”
On offense, Tate said the incoming class showed they can hit for power. While the class is showing promise early, senior infielder Garrett Blaylock said that players can always grow in the mental aspect of the game.
As one of the five seniors on the team, Blaylock is helping the new class improve their mental approach before the season begins.
“Obviously, they have the talent to play in the SEC and have really long careers,” Blaylock said. “But I think it’s the mental approach that kind of sets people apart. And that's what I've tried to help them with the most.”
The freshmen class will start its college career against an experienced Evansville team who did not lose much of its 2020 roster to the MLB draft, Stricklin said. Before coming to coach at Georgia, Stricklin coached at Kent State, where he said he experienced the same thing as his upperclassmen were often overlooked.
Georgia lost starting pitchers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox to the MLB draft while Tucker Bradley and Cam Shepard signed to MLB teams as free agents.
“A lot of those juniors are really good players that maybe get overlooked [so] they come back as seniors,” Stricklin said. “So basically, the entire lineup from Evansville is back, almost their entire pitching rotation is back.”
Georgia’s new class of players are a mature group, Stricklin said. They have gone through various levels of competition from travel baseball, their high school teams and all speaking with professional scouts.
Now, they start their college careers with an opportunity to produce in just their first series as Bulldogs.
“We've got a talented bunch,” Stricklin said. “But we've also got some young kids out there. So, we're going to be facing some men across the diamond in the Purple Aces.”