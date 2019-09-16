The time has come for Connor Creasy to compete for the Georgia men's golf team.
The freshman started for the first time on Sunday in the first round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, Louisiana. He posted a 1-under 71 to tie for 12th place with two rounds remaining.
Alongside sophomore Trent Phillips, junior Davis Thompson, senior captain Spencer Ralston and redshirt senior Calum Masters, Creasy is the youngest player in the Bulldogs' starting lineup.
Creasy said he relishes his role.
“I’d just like to help as much as I can,” Creasy said before the tournament.
He said he was warned by his teammates about how fast the greens are on the course at Jim Rivers, but that he’s trying to keep a consistent game.
“A lot of the older guys are encouraging me a lot to get anything done for the team,” Creasy said. “It gives me confidence, makes me want to work harder and gets me ready to compete.”
A native of a small town in southwest Virginia called Abingdon, Creasy said the increased competition in college has been beneficial for his game.
“Playing for this team is a lot of fun, because you’re not just playing for yourself, but you’re playing for other people too,” Creasy said. “Every week it’s going to be tough to make the tournament.”
Even with the competition, Creasy is not backing down. He said the competition was healthy and helped him improve in some areas and strengthen his game in others.
Ralston said Creasy’s addition to the lineup is strong considering how the course is designed.
“It’s a ball-strikers golf course, and he hits the ball better than anyone I’ve seen since I’ve been here so I think it’s a golf course that suits him,” Ralston said.
Outside of mechanics of the game, Ralston spoke about how he also talked to Creasy about trying to get his nerves down so that he can perform at the best of his ability.
Junior Davis Thompson said Creasy needs to stay relaxed in order for him to perform at his best.
“I’ll tell him to stay patient … to stay calm,” Thompson said. “Because at the end of the day, it’s just three rounds of golf.”
Ralston and Thompson said they were disappointed to have finished fourth at their first tournament at Pebble Beach.
“We’re good enough to win every tournament, and we’re talented enough to go deep in the spring,” Thompson said. “It all starts right now.”
