Georgia football’s non-conference games are generally not nail-biters. Often, the lack of doubt around the results of these games can allow the Bulldogs to give young players an opportunity to exhibit their talents. Ahead of Georgia’s matchup with Samford this Saturday, here are some recent instances of freshmen breaking out against opposition from outside the SEC.
Brock Bowers vs UAB, 2021
Bowers burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2021, but the first outing that made it clear he was special was against the UAB Blazers in Week 2 of the season. Bowers hauled in three passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including an 89-yard touchdown catch-and-run down the right sideline that showed off his exceptional speed. Bowers went on to account for 938 total yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021 as a major factor in Georgia’s national championship win.
Nolan Smith vs Murray State, 2019
Smith came to Georgia as the top overall recruit in the class of 2019. He flashed the athleticism and physicality that earned him that status coming into college in his second game as a Bulldog. Against Murray State, Smith made three tackles and posted 1.5 sacks. While Smith took a while after that performance to earn a full-time role on Georgia’s defense, he served as a key member of the 2021 team that won a national title.
Sony Michel vs Troy, 2014
Michel entered his freshman year as part of a crowded backfield that also included Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb. Michel flashed his ability on a 33-yard touchdown reception in Week 2 against South Carolina. It was Georgia’s Week 3 matchup with Troy that allowed Michel to truly shine. He rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries against the Trojans. Michel went on to rush for 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns over four seasons as a Bulldog. He sits at third on the list of Georgia’s all-time leading rushers.
Leonard Floyd vs North Texas, 2013
Floyd was a force as a freshman and his first impactful outing came against North Texas in Week 3 of the 2013 season. He had six tackles and two sacks in the game, and built on that momentum throughout the rest of Georgia’s season to become a major contributor. Floyd was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after posting 47 tackes and 6.5 sacks on the year. He has gone on to have a successful NFL career with the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. In two seasons with the Rams he has 20 sacks, and was a key member of the defense that helped lead Los Angeles to a 23-20 win in Super Bowl LVI.