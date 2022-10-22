Georgia’s new starting goalkeeper, freshman Jordan Brown is off to a hot start.
In her first two collegiate appearances, the Las Vegas native has pulled off two shutouts, six total saves and propelled the Bulldogs to two straight wins.
Brown is the first Bulldog since Michelle Betos in 2006 to post a shutout in her first start.
“I want to help the team in every way possible and to help the team win is to get that shutout,'' Brown said.
However, Brown’s start was surprising to some. Brown, in order to start, had to have her redshirt removed, forcing her to lose a year of eligibility. Not to mention, Georgia already had a firmly established goalkeeper, sophomore Liz Beardsley.
Beardsley had been the top goalkeeper since the beginning of the season, and had been doing an impressive job. After letting up goals to Florida State and Wake Forest early in the regular season, Beardsley went on a tear. She had a five game shut-out streak.
This performance and more throughout earned trust and praise from McAlpine, even after a loss.
“She’s really, really good,” McAlpine said after a 1-0 loss to South Carolina. “You know, when you have a goalkeeper that can make saves like that, keep you in games and just make it look somewhat effortless, it gives you confidence. It gives our defense confidence. And I thought she played exceptionally well.”
With a tough loss to Alabama and a tie to Vanderbilt, McAlpine and the Georgia coaching staff soured on Beardsley. Then came the breaking point.
During a close match against Tennessee, two goals were scored in under a minute. Georgia’s defense had broken down and forced Beardsley into a tough situation. Despite a three save game from Beardsley, when asked about the sophomore goalkeeper, McAlpine was uncharacteristically negative.
“Honestly, I need her to be a little bit more assertive, more aggressive,” McAlpine said after the 2-0 loss to Tennessee. “There are a lot of balls inside the six that I felt like she could take command of that area. Though she's making some good shots and some good saves, I think there's still another layer to grow.”
Now, McAlpine and the coaching staff have moved on and seem to like what they have from the young freshman.
“JB [Jordan Brown] is very good in the air,” McAlpine said after the 1-0 win over Ole Miss. “Her ability to come and get balls in the air with the way teams all wanted to cross, they all wanted to get free kicks, set pieces, and corner kicks and drive them into the box. Her qualities are a little bit better than Liz’s in that area. Liz was fantastic all year, but she's a bit more of a shot-stopper and JB is just great near and gave us something else. Her kicking is just an added bonus.”
The kicking aspect of Brown’s game was utilized twice against Ole Miss. On two free kicks, past midfield, Brown trotted out of the goal and took both. While not new for Brown, as she handled those duties on her club team, it’s certainly unique at the collegiate level.
While unclear if Beardsley will start again or if she’ll be on the bench, Brown and the Bulldogs can only look forward. Whether that’s to continue Brown’s own shutout streak or make a play for the NCAA tournament, the team’s goals are set, with Brown helping to lead the charge.