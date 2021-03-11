Madison Kerpics is an injection of youth into a Georgia softball rotation that has seen nearly 80% of its innings thrown by upperclassmen or graduate students.
A true freshman out of Wesleyan High School in Atlanta, Kerpics has worked her way into the rotation following several strong starts over recent weeks and currently boasts a 1.69 earned run average. Her 20 2/3 innings pitched are the third highest mark on the team, and during that span, she has given up only 10 hits and has struck out 30 batters.
“It has definitely helped me be more focused and confident on the mound,” Kerpics said, referencing her experience playing in high school. “I always thought, ‘The more confident you are, the better you will prepare yourself,’ and so just coming from a successful high school career has definitely helped me here.”
During her time in high school, she led Wesleyan to two state championships and garnered individual accolades, including the Class-A Private Player of the Year three times and first team All-American status in her junior year.
Yet for many talented high school players, the transition to the collegiate game proves to be difficult. Kerpics leans on the Bulldogs' seasoned veterans and long-time coaching staff for guidance. Graduate students Mary Wilson Avant and Alley Cutting, Kerpics’ teammates in the circle and also the team’s longest tenured players, are of particular help.
“It’s really just giving them a heads-up with what we do at practice,” Cutting said. “The freshmen have been really good, they’re out there and they’re poised. They’ve kind of taken up their own leadership roles on the team, but [Avant] and I kind of just give them a heads-up about how SEC play is going to be, and we really just give them our own interpretations."
When compared to high school ball, Kerpics said college hitters are more selective and can hit good pitches. This led her to focus on becoming dominant in specialized parts of her game, a method that to this point, has paid off.
“One pitch that’s always been good for me is my change-up,” she said. “I do a good job of selling it most of the time, so that has been really helping me keep batters off balance. In the bullpen, I’ve been focusing a lot on my curveball, just getting a tighter spin and throwing it more for a strike.”
With SEC play just eight days away, the team as a whole expects a rise of in-game intensity, and pitchers will have more pressure on themselves to deliver during clutch situations.
Head coach Lu Harris-Champer thinks her young hurler is up to the task but notes that adaptability will remain imperative. The staff as a whole has plenty of SEC experience, but Georgia is nearly a year removed from its last SEC match-up, and Kerpics herself has yet to taste SEC play.
“I think that all of our pitchers have the opportunity to play a big role, but I think that Madison has set herself up to do a good job in SEC [games],” Harris-Champer said. “I think she’s been doing a really good job at just settling in and letting her pitches break for her. She’s able to hit all four quadrants, and she’s able to change speeds, so that’s always a big benefit.”
As with any developing player, tougher competition will certainly create chances for adversity, especially in a conference like the SEC, which houses 10 of the nation’s top 25 teams. But Harris-Champer remains firm in her outlook, preaching consistency above all.
“The past is the past,” Harris-Champer said. “The future is not here, and when you can just be real, be in today and be in the moment that you’re in, then anything is possible.”
To this point, the season’s success and team camaraderie have given Kerpics the confidence she needs to succeed. For a player who said to always be “smiling and laughing” at practice, Kerpics seems ready for her advanced role on the team.
Nonetheless, her network of support in players and coaches will continue to push her on-field performances.
“A pitcher is looked to as a leader on the field, and we’re the ones who have a win-loss record,” Cutting said. “So no matter what, no matter who is in the circle, whether you’re 23 or 18 [years old], you’re going to do your thing.”