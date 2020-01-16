The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Tennessee 80-63 Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum despite losing a key player in the second half.
The Bulldogs played the final nine minutes and 23 seconds without freshman point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who injured his right ankle on a rebound attempt.
Head coach Tom Crean said there was no update on Wheeler after the game, but Wheeler would begin rehab Wednesday night and the team will keep an eye on him “24/7” moving forward.
Wheeler has been a crucial part to the Georgia offense this season. He finished with five points, four assists and two rebounds in his second start of the year.
While playing in all 16 games, Wheeler has seen his role grow exponentially over the past few months. His playing time has increased to an average of 26 minutes per game and his 4.9 assists per game lead the team by a significant margin.
“Sahvir is probably the heart and soul of the team,” freshman Anthony Edwards said. “He always brings energy, everything we need on the court. When he went down, everybody was sad because we can not do everything without Sahvir.”
Also on the injury front, freshman Jaykwon Walton was held out of Wednesday’s game due to concussion-like symptoms. Crean said Walton took a hit in practice but should be cleared to return to practice Thursday.
