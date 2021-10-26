Cassie Moates, the Flagline Coordinator for Georgia’s Redcoat Band and first-grade teacher at Ivy Creek Elementary School, died on Oct. 15. She was 38. Moates had recently given birth to her third daughter.
Since becoming a Redcoat alum, she stayed highly involved for over a decade. Moates handled recruiting and membership for the Flagline. She also served as a member of the Redcoat Band Alumni Association Board and was founder of the UGA Winterguard.
Rosmarie Bobon Banks, a UGA Flagline alum and friend of Moates’, said that she was an exceptional friend and member of the band.
“She always kept everyone involved, kept everybody together,” Banks said. “She was just a kind, gentle soul.”
Brett Bawcum, director of the Redcoats, remembers Moates as a great friend and member of the Winterguard.
“She advanced the overall quality more than any other individual in its history,” Bawcum said. “She was very smart to start the UGA Winterguard several years back because it would boost the ensemble’s reach and attract people who were more heavily invested in the activity.”
Bawcum said that he watched the Flagline’s run on Tuesday and saw the effect she made on the program by insisting it uses a rifle and saber in its routines.
“It ended, and I told them: ‘10 years ago, we don’t put you in that block, because you don’t spin like that,” Bawcum said. “She’s why you do. She did good, didn’t she?’”
Ivy Creek Elementary invited everyone to wear red and black on Oct. 19 as “a tribute to Mrs. Moates,” according to the school’s Facebook post.
Loni Jones, fellow Ivy Creek teacher and friend of Moates’, said that when Gwinnett County schools went digital due to COVID-19, Moates recorded videos of herself reading books for her students.
“Now, we have all these videos of Cassie reading … picture books that children like, and we can give those to her girls,” Jones said.
Moates was also a dedicated mother to three young girls and passionate friend and mentor to her coworkers at Ivy Creek.
Jamie Cittadino, a third-grade teacher at Ivy Creek and friend of Moates, said that she trusted and valued Moates’ opinion as they learned to maneuver teaching digitally and taking care of their newborns at the same time.
“She was so excited for this baby girl,” Cittadino said of Moates’ youngest child. “This is what she lives for. She is just truly an amazing mom and loves her girls.”
Moates is survived by her husband, John Moates, who is also a Redcoat Band alum, and three young daughters.
“She took us all under her wing,” Banks said. “She was always so complimentary and made you feel like you were on the flagline. She just made you feel special.”
A GoFundMe in support of Moates' husband and children was created and has already garnered more than $70,000 in community donations.
“[Moates] was pretty great, and we could all stand to be a little more like her,” Bawcum said.