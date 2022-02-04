On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Friendship Christian Academy presented a University of Georgia alumni night at the school’s varsity basketball game against Victory Baptist. The night featured two former UGA Basketball players, Marcus Thornton and Kenny Gaines.
Thornton wore the No. 2 jersey for Georgia from 2010-2015, and Gaines, No. 12, played for the Bulldogs from 2012-2016. They were invited to the event by their former middle school basketball coach, Anthony Brodie, who is now head coach at FCS.
“I’ve known Marcus Thornton and Kenny Gaines for over 20 years,” said Brodie. “I invited them to come today to show students that the air will come out of basketball. No matter how big or how great you are, at the end of the day it’s about academics. It’s about what you do afterwards and what you take from it.”
Before the game the former Georgia players posed by a poster outside of the auditorium where both parents and students received autographs and took professional portraits alongside them.
Following the game’s first two quarters, was a halftime presentation that formally introduced the ex-college stars. In speeches, both Thornton and Gaines explained their experiences at UGA and how the program affected their professional careers and lives after college.
“As far as UGA’s athletic program, it did wonders for me,” Gaines said. “It obviously catapulted me into having a professional career playing basketball overseas...and it had a pretty big impact on the way I carried myself as a professional athlete in the sports world.”
Thornton added that this event was important in providing reality for the players, something not every high schooler prioritizes while on the court.
“I think it adds exposure and adds that kind of reality that people aren’t that far away,” Thornton said. “I remember every single person that was playing in Division I or who was a pro that I met as a young person, and all of these moments were inspirational for me. So I have only hoped to have the opportunity to do the same thing for kids here today.”
In agreement with Brodie, the two acknowledged that despite their successful basketball careers, they still used academics to pursue their current careers. Thornton now serves as a commercial real estate broker, and Gaines is an investment trader.
Brodie reiterated Friendship Christian’s motto “Promoting academics through athletics,” in his halftime speech, a message that was reciprocated by both parents and teachers at the ceremony. FCS history teacher, Dennis Bryan, explained the significance of Gaines and Thornton’s presence to the school as a whole.
“I think having the guys here from UGA, who have a lot of experience under their belt, serves as a model of inspiration as to how far these guys can go with the talent they have been blessed with,” Bryan said.
Friendship Christian won the game 82-51 and improved to 4-0 in region play this season, but the night was never solely about winning. Following the final whistle, each of the players took pictures with Thornton and Gaines and received further advice on how to navigate their lives following graduation.
“They gave us a new perspective on life and what [life] could be like after highschool and college,” senior guard Akhai Belton said. “[The conversations] gave us good pointers on not putting everything into basketball. We should have fun and cherish it, but at the same time give time to our other hobbies and everything else that we love to do.”
A team photo with Thornton and Gaines spanning the court’s spartan logo, capped the end to what was surely a memorable night for everyone in attendance.
“They taught us that basketball is more than just basketball,” said senior Malik Smith. “You learn a lot [about] life, and the people that you meet can help you in the long run.”
But Tuesday won’t be Gaines or Thornton’s final action on the court. Beyond the alumni event, the pair plans to continue to support the basketball program at Friendship Christian with further resources and guidance for the players.
“We just want to spread the wealth, spread the knowledge, and spread good spirit around the city,” Gaines said.