The Red & Black will preview the upcoming men's tennis spring season with stories on each of the four freshmen, three of whom are from other countries.
Part two focuses on Mateo Reyes, a native of Florianopolis, Brazil. Reyes was new to the team this August but quickly found his place as a doubles player alongside sophomore Blake Croyder.
Making a name for himself
Reyes grew up in Brazil where he switched to homeschool for his final two years of high school to increase his focus on tennis. He eventually saw success in the final stages of his junior Brazilian tennis career. It brought about the beginning of his international tennis career and the attention of Georgia’s head coach Manuel Diaz.
Though Reyes’ coach in Brazil, who was also coached by Diaz, played a large part in getting the attention of Georgia’s tennis program, it was his significant achievements in both Brazilian national tennis tournaments and International Tennis Federation tournaments (ITF) that led to his eventual recruitment by Georgia.
Reyes rose to be the No. 2 tennis player in Brazil and achieved an ITF ranking of 134 before coming to Athens. Some of his most notable achievements include a Roland Garros Junior Wild Card championship title, as well as singles and doubles titles in the ITF G5 and G3 events in Brazil.
Transitioning to Georgia
When asked about the Georgia itself and the transition process from Brazil to the United States, Reyes had nothing but positive remarks, for the most part.
“I didn’t feel it too much. … I used to live alone when I was in Brazil, so I didn’t think it was that much of a difference coming here,” Reyes said.
Reyes comes from Florianopolis, a city located on an island off the coast of Brazil, which is quite different from Athens.
“Everything here is perfect. It’s a small city, a small college town, which I think is great. … I don’t know, I mean I like it a lot,” Reyes said.
Though a change from Brazil to the United States can be drastic, Reyes continued to say positive things about the university, the tennis team and the facilities the team has to offer. The close bond players share with each other has made an environment in which the players are constantly bringing each other up, hoping for nothing but success and the best performances possible from one another.
“It’s been great. I feel like everyone is pretty close,” Reyes said. “We like to see everyone succeed. I feel like that’s very important.”
He went on to express his satisfaction with high-quality facilities Georgia has to offer and the excellent treatment the players receive. But a drawback, if any, would be the food.
“The thing that I miss most is the food,” Reyes said. “It’s different. I like the food from here, but I like the food from Brazil a bit more.”
Off the court
Reyes adds a lot to the team on the court, seen in his recent success playing doubles alongside Croyder. But he adds a lot to the team off the court as well.
According to fellow freshman teammate Erik Grevelius, one of Reyes’ best characteristics off the court is his ability to keep the team positive with his humor and kindness.
“He is definitely the funniest guy on the team,” Grevelius said. “Not only does he make everyone laugh, he gives all his energy and always does his best. He’s an incredibly nice guy.”
Reyes is undecided in his major at Georgia. Though he knows his primary passion lies in tennis, one of his main goals include finding something he likes besides tennis.
“My main goal right now is trying to find a major … trying to find something I like besides tennis,” Reyes said.
Reyes’ passion for the sport was what led him to a top-2 ranking in Brazil as well as a top-135 ranking in the ITF. He hopes to continue that success throughout the rest of his collegiate career, and eventually, onto the professional world tour.
“I will keep working hard and try to win some good tournaments,” Reyes said. “Try to level up my tennis. I would like to go pro after college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.