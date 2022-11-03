Herschel Walker’s name is and always will be synonymous with Georgia football for sports fans. Up until 2021, the decision to wear a Walker jersey with the number 34 on the back was rooted in nostalgic memories of Vince Dooley and Larry Munson.
Walker defined one of the best eras in Bulldog history, leading the 1980 team to an undefeated season that culminated in a 17-10 win over Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, securing a national championship.
Now, Walker is using his Bulldog prominence to bolster his campaign for office in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. In the process, he is potentially rewriting his legacy.
His Heisman history
Jason Hasty of the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library is the University of Georgia Athletics History Specialist. He spoke on the long-term impacts and resonance of the 1981 win and Walker’s contributions to it.
“The echoes of that probably lingered until last year when we won the national championship,” Hasty said. “So it was just a massively important moment for Georgia sports to win the national championship in 1980.”
In all three years of his Georgia career, Walker was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and in his final season at the school in 1982, he won the award.
Walker owns every major rushing record for UGA, with 5,259 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons.
However, Walker will also be known as a political figure from now on, having thrown his hat into the race for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Walker’s use of his football career as a selling point was the subject of some scrutiny early in his campaign.
The late Dooley, who was Walker’s head coach at Georgia, endorsed Walker in a campaign ad released on Oct. 20, just over a week before his death.
“Herschel has always been challenged about doing things that people thought he wasn’t capable of doing,” Dooley said in the ad. “Falls sometimes along the way. But he gets back up, and with his incredible drive, determination and self-discipline, he has achieved mighty things.”
Following the news of Dooley’s death on Oct. 28, Walker said he will continue to run the ad featuring the coach after a conversation with his wife, Barbara Dooley.
“After the news of his passing, my first thought was to no longer run the ad because my respect for and friendship with Coach Dooley is more important than politics,” Walker said in a statement reported by the Athens Banner-Herald. “I reach out to the family to express my thoughts and give my condolences and Mrs. Dooley assured me that Coach would want the commercial to continue to air. I will honor her wishes. There would be no Herschel Walker without Vince Dooley.”
Walker’s campaign has been mired in multiple controversies in recent months, including an allegation from an ex-girlfriend that Walker paid for her abortion, and questions about the legitimacy of Walker’s claims to have worked with the FBI and the Cobb County Police Department.
Relative associations
The decision to run in an election is a loaded one, with the understanding that as a candidate, one’s life will be put under the microscope for all to see.
The stakes are especially high in this senate race. Currently, the Democratic and Republican parties each have 50 senators represented in the U.S. Congress, presided over by Vice President Kamala Harris. Georgia has the potential to be a key state in deciding the majority party in the Senate.
Former President Barack Obama recently spoke about Walker at a rally for Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia, noting Walker’s Bulldog history.
“Now there are a lot of young people here, yes, that makes me excited. Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player,” Obama said. “In college, he was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time. But here is the question: Does that make him the best person to represent you in the U.S. Senate? Does that make him equipped to weigh in on the critical decisions about our economy and our foreign policy and our future?”
This question comes up frequently when public figures with no prior political background make the decision to run for office. Walker is one example in a recent string of people from outside the political sphere getting involved as candidates.
Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Walker in September 2021, is a prominent example of this pivot to politics.
“Herschel Walker is a friend, a patriot and an outstanding American who is going to be a great United States senator,” Trump said in a statement.
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville is one of the closest analogues to Walker. He leveraged his popularity from his time at Auburn into a successful 2020 Senate campaign in the state of Alabama. Tuberville, a Republican, ousted Democrat Doug Jones.
It remains to be seen whether Walker will prevail in his race against Warnock, and how his candidacy and potential stint in political office will impact his football legacy in the long run. Still, the meaning of “Run, Herschel, Run” may be forever changed.