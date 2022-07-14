A little over four months ago, the University of Georgia football team ended a 41-year hiatus from raising a national championship trophy, leaving years of heartbreak in the past.
However, this would have been the team’s second championship in four years had it not been for an offsides call that wasn’t in favor of the Bulldogs or a broken play in overtime in the 2017 National Championship versus Alabama in Atlanta, Georgia.
It’s worth questioning how close these teams really were in comparison of greatness to one another, as both had historical seasons and were in reach of attaining college football’s ultimate goal — a national championship. Additionally, the similarities and differences between the 2017 and 2021 teams can teach us a lot about what to expect going into next season.
Two legendary teams
In 2017, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the team trekked through the fourth hardest strength of schedule, boasted the second-best strength of record, and ended third in the overall FPI ranking.
2021’s team had the third hardest strength of schedule, finishing first in strength of record due to an undefeated 12-0 regular season and ended atop the FPI ranking.
“I think both years, there was a sense that Georgia was clearly one of the couple best teams in the country,” Carlo Finlay, assistant director of Carmical Sports Media Institute at the University of Georgia and University of Georgia alumnus, said about the comparison of the two team’s Power Index rankings.
In terms of efficiency, 2017 earned the honor of the second-most efficient team in the nation, ranking 5th on offense, 3rd defensively and 44th on special teams, respectively. Last year’s team ended their season as the most efficient team in college football, ranking 2nd offensively, 1st defensively and 34th in special teams.
“I mean, this past year's defense was just legendary,” Finlay said. “I think 2017 was probably a more balanced team in the sense that the offense was really good. And the defense was really good. But again, if you're looking at what was the best unit out of all of those, you know, those two years, it's this most recent 2021 defense.”
The 2017 team roster had a total of 25 players drafted into the NFL across 4 different drafts. The 2021 roster has only had the opportunity for one NFL draft thus far, having a record 15 players drafted with five being drafted in the first round and likely more to be drafted in the next few years.
“I think in 2017 you saw Georgia, their first 22 could play with anyone in the country, but there wasn’t the depth there to kind of beat an Alabama team”, Graham Coffey, UGA football writer and analyst for DawgSports, said about the difference in draft results of the two rosters.
The Smart approach
William Daughtry, a sophomore and life-long UGA fan, said that it was just a matter of time for head coach Kirby Smart.
“I think that it's more we're seeing Kirby's talent actually come in. Because in 2017, he still had some remnants of that Mark Richt era on that national championship runner-up team. I guess you could say, in 2021, we're kind of solidified. This is Kirby's team,” Daughtry said. “It doesn't really surprise me that this 2021 team, when we look at it retrospectively in three or four years, will blow the 2017 team out of the water as far as draft picks go.”
In 2017, Georgia had a magical run led by Kirby Smart, a second-year head coach at the school, and returning seniors such as Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The team made its first ever appearance in the recently introduced College Football Playoff and won arguably one of the greatest college football games in modern history to advance to the national championship. The team fell painfully short, as a second and 26 turned into a nightmare for Bulldogs everywhere.
The 2021-2022 team had a similar feel to it, as the team eclipsed 9-0 again, but this time finishing the season undefeated.
After what felt like a devastating loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game, the team’s fate was in the hands of the playoff committee, who seeded Georgia number three.
Even coming off a loss that stung like years previous, 2021 had a different feel heading into the playoffs. Bulldog faithfuls knew this team was capable of much more. As New Year’s Eve grew closer, fans and players grew hungry and Athens began to buzz with excitement and media attention.
Around campus, the famous Ohio State tradition had been adopted, covering each letter M on buildings and signs with a red X, signifying disdain for all things related to upcoming opponent Michigan. Georgia went on to handle Michigan with ease, dismantling the Wolverines 34-11 and returning to the largest stage in the sport against a familiar foe, this time etching their names in college football history.
“I think you would look back and say the 2017 team was really good but was flawed in many ways. Whereas, the 2021 team was a bunch of superheroes, and one of the most dominant teams in modern college football history,” Coffey said.
“The 2021 team was essentially the 2017 team on steroids. 2021 is like 2017 Georgia, if you tweak everything that was wrong, not necessarily wrong, but what you’d want to improve.”
Regardless of the similarities and differences between the two teams — one of which won a national championship and the other that fell just short — both teams will live on in Georgia’s rich football history and will be remembered fondly for generations of Bulldogs to come.
Heading into the 2022 season looking to build off of last year, Georgia will return 13 starters after losing 33 lettermen from the 2021 team. However, returning production includes the likes of freshman standout Brock Bowers, national championship heroes Adonai Mitchell and Kelee Ringo, projected top ten draft pick Jalen Carter, and returning senior Nolan Smith.
Although it will be difficult replacing certain players from the championship winning team, Kirby Smart will reap the benefits from the nation’s third best recruiting class. As for the team’s schedule, Georgia will miss teams like Alabama, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M in the regular season, playing all SEC East opponents and an out of conference schedule that includes Oregon and Georgia Tech.
With plenty of experience on the field and the sidelines coupled with one of the most talented rosters in the country, Georgia will make a strong push to defend their title and be crowned champions once again come January in Los Angeles.