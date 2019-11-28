The Red & Black will preview the upcoming men's tennis spring season with stories on each of the four freshmen, three of whom are from other countries. Part three focuses on Erik Grevelius, a native of Stockholm, Sweden.
Erik Grevelius knew he wanted to come to the University of Georgia the moment he stepped foot on campus.
“The history, our coach, the success and the facilities made it easy for me to choose UGA,” Grevelius said. “It felt right.”
Grevelius, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, said he feels that he has conquered every obstacle since he arrived in Athens. Whether it’s his different technique or being one of the youngest in the team – Grevelius has given it his all.
“Yes, I am one of the youngest players on the team, but I don’t find myself needing to keep up with the older members,” Grevelius said. “Our coaches are aware that a lot of us are starting out in new territory. They know everything is very new for us, but I’ve done well so far.”
Grevelius’ transition has been difficult at times due to the language barrier and the heavy load of school work that he had to complete around his schedule.
“Every class feels as if though I am learning a new language,” Grevelius said.
He started playing tennis at a young age but said he could play it for 50 years and never get bored — there will always be something new to do or a new technique to learn. Grevelius, who has won 12 Swedish national championships, has been refining his groundstroke with the help of Georgia’s coaching staff.
“I came here a pretty good server with a pretty good volley, but not being as steady on the baseline,” Grevelius said. “I worked on my form and a lot on my backhand techniques and being able to to put the ball into play rather than from the back of the court.”
Fellow freshman Mateo Reyes said Grevelius presents a challenge to his opponents.
“His play style is different but good to compete with,” freshman Mateo Reyes said. “He likes to serve and volley a lot and he doesn’t have a rhythm so it makes it hard for others to play against him, especially because it’s not something you get used to.”
Grevelius said he has been able to balance is able to balance it all and that is thanks to his coaches and his team who support him throughout everything.
The support system from home is what Grevelius misses the most.
“Besides my family, I really miss my friends,” said Grevelius. “I miss my old coaches, the people I used to practice with and of course being able to speak my own language.”
His friends in his new home said that they enjoy his company and look up to him as a player.
“Erik and I became friends so quickly,” freshman Baptiste Anselmo said. “Other than being the talker that he is, he’s a really nice guy. He has definitely improved as player this semester.”
Grevelius credits his development to the coaching staff, which includes everyone from head coach Manuel Diaz to volunteer assistant Brice Warren.
“It’s been a privilege to be able to travel to other tournaments alongside my coaches,” Grevelius said. “It’s been fun getting to know the coaches. The better I get to know them, the more I trust them and the more I develop as a player.”
