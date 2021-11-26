Pickens

George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs after a catch during the 2020 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (Paul Abell via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

 Paul Abell

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens could make his season debut against Georgia Tech on Saturday, according to The Athletic. He has not played in 2021 after tearing his ACL in March.

Pickens’ last appearance on the field came on Jan. 1 against Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Pickens caught seven passes for 135 yards and one touchdown against the Bearcats in Georgia’s 24-21 win.

Before this season, Pickens was named to the second-team preseason All-SEC. He caught for 513 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2020. The Bulldogs finish their regular season against the Yellow Jackets before going back to Atlanta on Dec. 4 to face Alabama in the SEC Championship.

