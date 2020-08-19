With Georgia’s first home game scheduled for Oct. 3 against Auburn, the UGA Athletic Association issued its attendance plan for Sanford Stadium Wednesday morning. Although COVID-19 developments could affect the number of fans allowed in Sanford Stadium, Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity and senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks discussed student sections, in-stadium COVID-19 protocols and the still-undecided fate of tailgating in an Aug. 19 press conference.

Student tickets

While capacity in Sanford Stadium will be limited to 20-25% this fall, student ticket allotments will drop to around 18.75% of its previous quota. Senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks said the UGAAA will provide “over 3,000” student tickets for each of Georgia’s four home games rather than the usual 16,000.

“It was important for us early on to maintain the student section, and their footprint was not affected,” Brooks said. “If you look at some of [the student] sections in the past, like [section] 307 was half students, half [Hartman Fund] donors, and [section] 144 may have had some visitors in there — those are now all students. We want clean sections.”

Brooks said for season ticket holders, groups that arrive together may sit with one another without social distancing. However, as student tickets are not cleanly allocated among roommates or groups frequently in contact with one another, student seating has less clear guidelines.

Sections earmarked for students alone will help stadium staff apply a “different method of seating” than non-student spectators, Brooks said. Brooks said the UGAAA will meet with student leadership later Wednesday to work out the logistics of providing tickets and communicating to students that they can’t arrive and sit together in large groups.

“We may have a pod of two or four or six, and as you come from maybe a Greek group or another group or a dorm, you can sit with your roommate or your relative, things like that,” Brooks said. “We’ve got plenty of space to work with in those sections … there’s plenty of room to spread out and maintain their distance.”

Logistics in Sanford

Brooks said he’s spoken with officials from schools across the country on how best to keep people safe in-stadium. Along with social distancing in the stands, stadium employees will wear masks, and concessions personnel will wear face shields, masks and gloves.

He said other measures, such as protective equipment and sanitization of restrooms and common areas on gamedays, have boosted the UGAAA’s confidence in its attendance plan, upon which Brooks and others settled after considering various other models.

“Knowing that with a crowd of this size, the operations at concessions [and] restrooms will be easy,” Brooks said. “Ingress, egress will be easy, we can manage that … A crowd of around 20,000 in a stadium that can seat 92,000 makes it more manageable to get around. So, I feel really good about our planning.”

Although it will ultimately come down to proper execution on Saturdays, Brooks said he’s encouraged by the safety efforts within Georgia’s athletic facilities since athletes began to return to campus on June 8.

Tailgating

The UGAAA’s attendance plan does not outline protocols for pregame activities like tailgating or the Dawg Walk. McGarity said the association will make those decisions at a later date.

“I know Alabama already came out and said no tailgating, and Arkansas is there as well,” McGarity said. “We’re going to wait and see. We don’t have to make that decision right now.”

Parking will only be available on campus lots for spectators with a ticket and a parking pass. McGarity said the Dawg Walk is at odds with social distancing and that he expects to modify the team’s entrance into Sanford before Georgia’s first home game on Oct. 3.

Financial impact

McGarity expects UGAAA expenses to remain at relatively normal levels despite significantly reduced ticket revenue this fall. New COVID-19-related expenses include coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks for stadium staff.

“I think there’s no question that our expenses will be rather high to make sure [fan attendance] happens,” McGarity said. “I know we’re all preparing for having everything available to our fans as they enter the stadium.”

McGarity said that while the UGAAA’s reserve fund and the limited ticket revenue they do receive will help with costs, the details of the association’s financial status will be more fully outlined at a Sept. 11 board meeting.