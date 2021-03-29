Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart looks back as he walks off the field at the Georgia football game against South Carolina in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs fell to the Gamecocks with a score of 17-20, marking the first loss of the season. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)