Jordan James, a four-star running back running back out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, committed to Georgia Monday afternoon.
James is the 11th player to commit to Georgia for the class of 2022.
James is the No. 17 running back in the country and the No. 3 player to come out of Tennessee, per the 247Sports Composite. He chose Georgia over Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back played in 13 games last year with 182 carries for 1,752 yards and 26 touchdowns. On the receiving side, he caught eight passes for 180 yards.
Georgia is currently No. 2 in the country for the 2022 recruiting class and No. 1 in the SEC with its 11 recruits.