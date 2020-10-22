Kamari Lassiter, a 6-foot, 185 pound, three-star cornerback of the 2021 recruiting class, became the latest to commit to Georgia on Thursday, announcing his decision via Twitter.
One Thing Fasho,2 things for certain.. I will ALWAYS be a Down South Georgia Boy!!I’M COMING HOME!! pic.twitter.com/dXkfp0UMB0— K ³ (@kamari_lassiter) October 23, 2020
A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Lassiter is rated as the No. 11 overall recruit in Alabama and the No. 26 cornerback in the country. Along with Georgia, he was deciding between Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and LSU, among others.
Lassiter is the 17th commit in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins four star De’Jahn Warren and fellow three star Javon Bullard as one of three cornerbacks currently committed to Georgia.
