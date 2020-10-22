200101_RAC_UGAvsBaylorSugarBowl_0077.jpg

A Georgia helmet rests on a bench before the Bulldogs beat the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo/Ryan Cameron, rcameron@randb.com)

Kamari Lassiter, a 6-foot, 185 pound, three-star cornerback of the 2021 recruiting class, became the latest to commit to Georgia on Thursday, announcing his decision via Twitter.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Lassiter is rated as the No. 11 overall recruit in Alabama and the No. 26 cornerback in the country. Along with Georgia, he was deciding between Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and LSU, among others.

Lassiter is the 17th commit in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins four star De’Jahn Warren and fellow three star Javon Bullard as one of three cornerbacks currently committed to Georgia.

