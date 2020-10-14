Amid offers from Alabama, Tennessee and Auburn, five-star offensive tackle prospect Amarius Mims committed to Georgia on Thursday.
The Cochran native is the 16th recruit from the class of 2021 to make his commitment, the second five-star prospect behind Prince Avenue quarterback Brock Vandagriff and the third offensive lineman.
Vandagriff celebrated Mims' commitment via Twitter.
Been dreaming about this since we met... Let’s work buddy. 🌊🐶 @amarius_mims pic.twitter.com/DgAl1ix976— brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) October 14, 2020
At 6-foot-7, 315-pounds, Mims is the second best offensive tackle recruit in the country and the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
He joins six other in-state commitments for 2021, and his Bleckley County Royals are 4-1 so far this season.
