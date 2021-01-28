Five-star dual-threat quarterback Gunner Stockton committed to Georgia on Thursday. From Tiger, Georgia, Stockton is now the second-highest rated prospect in Smart's 2022 recruiting class.
COMMITTED GO DAWGS🐶@KirbySmartUGA @Buster_Faulkner @CoachToddMonken @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/x2gVPYcbmk— Gunner Stockton (@GunnerStockton) January 28, 2021
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback is the highest ranked dual-threat in his class per the 247Sports Composite list, and he's the third-best recruit in the state behind fellow Georgia commit Deyon Bouie from Bainbridge.
Over 14 games for Rabun County High School last season, the junior Stockton threw 45 touchdowns to four interceptions and rushed for nearly 1,600 yards and 26 scores, according to MaxPreps.
Stockton is the lone offensive player from the class of 2022 to choose Georgia so far, picking the Bulldogs over offers from South Carolina and Alabama.
