Five-star recruit Deyon Bouie announced his commitment to Georgia football's class of 2022 on Sunday.
It’s a blessing for things like this pic.twitter.com/uHqX27FfzI— CountedOut3️⃣🖤 (@BouieDeyon) November 1, 2020
At 5-feet-11, 185 pounds, Bouie is the No. 2 athlete prospect and the No. 22 overall recruit in his class per the 247Sports Composite list.
He decided on Georgia despite offers from South Carolina, Florida State and Tennessee, among others. A cornerback and quarterback at Bainbridge High School, Bouie is the third commit to Georgia's class of 2022, all of whom compete in-state.
