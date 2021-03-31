Georgia continued its recruiting stretch with punter Brett Thorson, an Australia native, who verbally committed to Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.
Thorson is Georgia’s 12th recruit for the class of 2022 and one of its more unique commitments thus far.
Thorson will be a part of the class of 2022 and will be a mid-year enrollee for the Bulldogs. Additionally, Thorson took to Twitter to share that he will be on a full scholarship while at Georgia.
I am extremely honoured and excited to announce that I have committed to study and play football at the University of Georgia on full scholarship for 2022#GoDawgs #BO22MOVES #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/CCOywXusHE— Brett Thorson (@brett_thorson) March 31, 2021
Thorson told 247Sports that he has been working with Pro Kick Australia, a company that sends several athletes per year to be kickers at collegiate institutions, for a little over a year. He is the first special teams commit for Georgia in his class.
Thorson will be the first international Bulldog on the football team on scholarship since Richard Tardits came from France under Vince Dooley in 1985.