Georgia added its 13th commitment from the 2021 recruiting class in Javon Bullard, a three-star defensive back at Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Georgia. The rising senior declared to join the Bulldogs Monday night.
Let’s just say it’s a DAWG eat, DAWG world🐶! #COMMITTED #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/4gNXkTK5NI— Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) August 18, 2020
According to the 247Sports Composite list, Bullard ranks No. 66 among cornerback prospects in the country and is the No. 71 overall recruit in Georgia.
Bullard committed to Georgia over Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others. He also tweeted about offer considerations from N.C. State, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.
Bullard is Georgia’s first defensive back to commit from the class of 2021, and its seventh in-state recruit. In 2019, Bullard’s Baldwin Braves went 5-7 in GHSA Region 3AAAA and fell in the second round of the state playoffs to eventual Class AAAA champion Blessed Trinity.
