Always thinking ahead, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has lined up his first recruit from the class of 2022.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew, a rising junior at Brookwood High School, committed to Georgia on Wednesday after being recruited by Georgia assistant coach for defensive backs Charlton Warren.
100% COMMITTED !! #GoDawgs 🐶@KirbySmartUGA @CoachCwarren @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/yXAuIAvqca— Marquis Groves-Killebrew (@qfromtheville) May 27, 2020
The 6-feet, 180-pound 16-year old is ranked No. 8 among Georgia recruits and No. 10 nationally at cornerback, according to 247Sports.
Despite his four-star rating, Groves-Killebrew's Brookwood Broncos went 4-7 overall in 2019 and lost in the first round of the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
He's received offers from 18 Division I schools since May of last year, but decided he'll don the red and black come fall 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.