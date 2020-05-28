200418_JCA_GDay_0333.jpg

A large tarp covers Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2020, on the University of Georgia's campus in Athens, Georgia. The annual G-Day football scrimmage was canceled this year due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)

 Julian Alexander

Always thinking ahead, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has lined up his first recruit from the class of 2022. 

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, a rising junior at Brookwood High School, committed to Georgia on Wednesday after being recruited by Georgia assistant coach for defensive backs Charlton Warren.

The 6-feet, 180-pound 16-year old is ranked No. 8 among Georgia recruits and No. 10 nationally at cornerback, according to 247Sports.

Despite his four-star rating, Groves-Killebrew's Brookwood Broncos went 4-7 overall in 2019 and lost in the first round of the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

He's received offers from 18 Division I schools since May of last year, but decided he'll don the red and black come fall 2022. 

