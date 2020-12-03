Darris Smith announced his commitment to Georgia via Twitter on Tuesday. A weak side defensive end, Smith is Georgia's fifth commit to the class of 2022, all of whom compete in-state.
Committed to the G🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/DAWbD2zNOb— Darris smith ツ (@Darrissmith_9) December 3, 2020
The three-star recruit from Baxley, Georgia, is currently the No. 27 overall prospect from Georgia per the 247Sports Composite list and is the fourth defensive player set to join Georgia in two years.
Other schools interested in the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Smith include Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Smith's Appling County Pirates went 10-1 over their 2020 regular season and are currently in the second round of the state playoffs.
