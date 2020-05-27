Carrollton High School outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss committed to play football at Georgia on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 239 pound 17-year-old became Georgia’s eighth hard commit from the class of 2021 and the sixth from a Georgia high school.
Georgia beat out Alabama, Arkansas and Clemson to secure the four-star recruit, who ranks No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite list of top outside linebackers graduating next spring. Outside linebacker Smael Mondon, who’s second on the list, is also fielding phone calls from head coach Kirby Smart.
Fellow Georgia commit and No. 12 overall recruit in the class of 2021, Brock Vandagriff tweeted his excitement about Chambliss’ decision.
ROOMMATE!! Yessir brother! Welcome to the brotherhood. #GODAWGS https://t.co/wEjfh6iiX3— brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) May 26, 2020
Vandagriff will begin his senior year at Prince Avenue Christian School in Athens come the fall.
Chambliss and his Carrollton Trojans went undefeated in their 2019 regular season but lost to Buford in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association AAAAA state playoff. After the season ended, Chambliss was one of 16 players added to the MaxPreps 2019 Junior All-American second team defense.
