Outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson became the tenth recruit from the class of 2021 to commit to Georgia on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound rising senior is head coach Kirby Smart’s third out-of-state commitment. MaxPreps ranks Dumas-Johnson’s high school, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, as No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation. The Panthers went 11-1 in 2019, losing only to second-ranked Mater Dei out of Santa Ana, California.
Dumas-Johnson is Smart’s eighth four-star recruit for 2020 and the second top-20 linebacker prospect to join after Carrollton High School’s Chaz Chambliss on May 27.
According to the 247Sports Composite list, he’s ranked 14th nationally among outside linebackers and chose Georgia over Auburn, Arizona State, Baylor and Boston College.
With one five-star recruit, Georgia’s 2021 class is now fifth in the SEC according to 247Sports, behind both LSU at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 4.
