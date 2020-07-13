Georgia's 2021 recruiting class expanded again on Monday with a commitment from wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The 6-foot-3 wideout is a rising senior at Cane Ridge High School outside of Nashville, which went 6-0 last year in Tennessee's 5-AAAAAA region and 9-4 overall.
Thank you God, for building me to never fold .. Now I’m a DAWG forever 🐶 #COMMITTEDTOTHEG pic.twitter.com/a9OJE3kBMe— Adonai Mitchell5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) July 13, 2020
He's the second three-star recruit to join head coach Kirby Smart's 2021 class and the 11th hard commit overall. Mitchell is the only wide receiver in the group so far.
According to the 247Sports Composite list, Mitchell ranks No. 11 among wideout prospects from the Volunteer State and No. 61 in the country.
Over three months ago, the high schooler tweeted his top-five list of interested collegiate programs. Cortez Hankton, Georgia's wide receiver coach, was able to sway Mitchell from LSU, Auburn and Ole Miss to suit up on Dooley Field next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.