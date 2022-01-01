Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.