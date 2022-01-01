For the second time in College Football Playoff history, Georgia football will compete for a national title. Both times, the Bulldogs face off against Alabama.
Kirby Smart has yet to defeat former mentor Nick Saban as Georgia’s head coach, going 0-4 since 2016. On Jan. 10, Smart and the Bulldogs look to break the losing streak, claiming its first national championship since 1980 along with it.
After a Gatorade bath-style celebration, Smart said he is no longer concerned about his team’s dominance over Michigan, but rather the rematch ahead.
“[Alabama] got a five, six-hour head start,” Smart said. “[The Bulldogs] worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season.”
Just like December’s matchup, Georgia is favored for the win. In the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs were the 6.5-point favorite, but for the National Championship, they are only 2.5-point favorites.
In the SEC Championship, starting quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for a season-best 340 yards, but also threw two costly interceptions. His performance led many to be skeptical of his ability to lead the offense against the No. 2 team in the country.
Bennett proved his skeptics wrong in the Orange Bowl, passing for 310 yards over a 68% completion rate. His three touchdown passes were all to different receivers, showing versatility.
“[Bennett] has been really focused the last couple weeks,” Smart said. “I think it’s amazing to have a guy his age block out all the noise and just focus harder.”
With Georgia’s most recent performance against Alabama proving to be not enough to route a win, the team will need to reform in preparation for its next game.
Smart noted the offensive turnovers, lack of turnovers on defense and poor play in the red zone as keys to Georgia’s loss, but also recognizes that his players already know what went wrong.
“You can list all the things we did [wrong] in the last game. That’s all our kids have heard about for three weeks,” Smart said. “Our focus has been on, okay, what can we get better at, where can we turn our energy, because it does no good to look backwards.”
With Friday night’s win, Georgia will travel to Indianapolis with hopes of returning to Athens with a new trophy.
After a 13-1 season thus far, Bennett and the Bulldogs reflect on their performance and bond as a team.
“Me, just like every player in this room or on our team, we love the University of Georgia, and we wear the G with pride,” Bennett said. “For us to come together after all the hours… and be able to give ourselves a chance to go to a National Championship, it's pretty special.”