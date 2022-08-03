Former Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour is headed to Canton, Ohio as he will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Seymour played for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000, earning two All-SEC first-team selections. He was also named a first-team All-American selection in his final season.
In 1999, he led the team with 74 tackles, becoming one of only two defensive linemen in Georgia history to lead the team in tackles for a season. He ended his career in between the hedges with a total of 233 tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks.
Seymour was subsequently drafted by the Patriots and stayed in New England from 2001-08. He also suited up for Oakland from 2009-12. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and appeared in a fourth. He was also a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time All-Pro pick. He ended his career with 496 tackles and 57.5 sacks.
Seymour was named to the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team, New England's All-2000s Team and the Patriots' Hall of Fame. What’s more, he was chosen for the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s.
"Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. "As great as he was as a player, he is a Hall of Fame-caliber person as well."
Seymour, also named one of the “Legends of SEC Football,” will be the fifth Bulldog inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Charley Trippi, Fran Tarkenton, Terrell Davis and Champ Bailey.