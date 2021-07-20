Amanda Dennis didn’t think she liked sports at first. She tried soccer, taking after her brother Daniel but just couldn’t see what was going on around her well enough to even attempt to play.
“I sat in the middle of the soccer field and was like, 'I never want to play sports again, this is lame, I'm not very good at this,' or whatever,” Dennis said.
The reason Dennis struggled to see the ball was a pair of eye conditions called aniridia and nystagmus that reduced her vision 20/200, classifying her as legally blind.
In spite of her experience with soccer, Dennis’ parents encouraged her not to give up on sports entirely, sending her to a sports camp hosted by BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization left behind by the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games that seeks to empower people with disabilities through sports.
Here, at the age of 7, Dennis would be inspired to pursue a career in a sport many have never heard of.
Finding her passion
“They actually had some Paralympians from past games such as Athens 2004 and Sydney 2000,'' Dennis said. “They came with their medals and shared their stories and taught you how to play the sport themselves. You're meeting these amazing Team USA role models and learning how to do the sport directly from them.”
While at the BlazeSports camp there were more traditional sports like soccer adapted for those with visual impairments, Dennis found herself drawn to a less mainstream sport called goalball.
On a very basic level, goalball is a three-on-three sport designed for blind and visually impaired athletes in which the two teams attempt to throw a three pound ball into a goal, while the team without possession of the ball attempts to protect the goal.
Goalball is unique because all the players are blindfolded, and the ball has bells inside it, meaning the players must rely on their hand-ear coordination and their hearing to play. In Dennis’ words, it’s “one of the greatest sports you’ve never heard of.”
“I started with goalball, and I was like, 'Wow, this is such a cool sport because it equalizes everything. Nobody has an advantage in goalball because everybody's blindfolded,'” Dennis said. “Whether you're an athlete who can't see anything versus an athlete who can see at the level I can, nobody can see anything, so you have to rely on your other senses to do it.”
From youngster to leader
Dennis first competed internationally at the age of 15 in the Youth World Games.
Just three years later, Dennis was named to the USA Paralympic goalball team for London 2012. She was just 18 years old at the time. Dennis hadn’t expected to be selected, and even after being selected she didn’t expect to play very much in the games. She chose to go to the games and gain experience, delaying the start of her college experience at the University of Georgia to travel to London.
“I actually ended up playing in some really major games in London, which I didn't think that I was going to, and I took a lot away from it a lot of experience,” Dennis said.
Now, after starting for the 2016 team in Rio and earning a bronze medal, Dennis is taking on a leadership role in her third Paralympic Games, this time in Tokyo. The games will begin on Aug. 24 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'm taking the role at this games being the leader on our team instead of just somebody who's starting,” Dennis said. “Now I'm the leader on the court, and I'm there to be a motivator, a leader and a great offensive player.”
Just getting started
In spite of her mindset as a veteran player and being a two-time Paralympian, Dennis is still only 27 years old and doesn’t think her goalball career will end anytime soon.
Dennis said her goal is to perform on her home court in Los Angeles in 2028 with her family and friends present.
"And then hopefully at that point [I'll] have three gold medals and say, 'Okay, I achieved everything that I ever wanted with this. I'm done, and I could do that all on the home soil in the USA in front of all the support that we have and everybody who's been there to see our journey.”
Twenty years after her experience at the BlazeSports camp, Dennis is hoping to impact young people with similar circumstances to her own and inspire them to find their own passion for sports, much like the Paralympians of the past did for her when she was disheartened by her experience with soccer.
“... You have peers that are going through the same life path or the life journey that you kind of went through, and then you can kind of relate to more people, and so you build a community behind that, and that's one of the really incredible things about goalball,” Dennis said.
Although it may be difficult to maintain the high level required to make a Paralympic team in seven years’ time, overcoming the doubts of those around her to do great things would be nothing new for Amanda Dennis.