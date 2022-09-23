It has been over two decades since Georgia and Kent State last suited up against each other. In September 1998, the Bulldogs defeated the Golden Flashes 56-3 in Athens in the teams’ season opener.
24 years later, that same blowout narrative may still live on, as the No. 1 team in the nation welcomes its third non-conference opponent to Sanford Stadium this weekend.
But, let’s take it back to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1998.
In a game that cemented who would replace former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo, then-freshman quarterback Quincy Carter, who earned SEC Freshman of the Year in 1998, completed 12 out of 16 of his passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Carter’s performance in this game ultimately led former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan to give the future Dallas Cowboy the starting job.
Former first-round draft pick and consensus All-American Champ Bailey, a skilled two-way player at wide receiver and defensive back, was also a huge factor in the win. Just a minute into the contest, Carter connected with Bailey on a 40-yard touchdown pass — a trend that would continue throughout the game.
Georgia flipped the switch in openers after dropping three of its previous 10 season-opening games prior to the 1998 win against Kent State.
The Bulldogs finished the 1998 season with a 9-3 record and were crowned Peach Bowl champions after defeating Virginia 35-33 in Atlanta, while Kent State finished 0-11.
The new and improved 2022 Georgia team returns home this weekend fresh off of a 48-7 victory over South Carolina, while Kent State heads to Sanford Stadium after defeating Long Island 63-10 at home.
Georgia’s offense has significantly outperformed opposing defenses through three games. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has yet to participate in the fourth quarter of any Georgia game this season due to the blowout nature of the Bulldogs’ wins.
In Georgia’s second all-time matchup against Kent State, fans can expect to see junior backup quarterback Carson Beck, who has shown bright glimpses of the future of Georgia’s offense with his visible arm strength and athleticism each time he fills in for Bennett. Depending on how the game pans out, sophomore quarterback Brock Vandagriff might also see action.
The Bulldogs haven’t missed a beat so far this season against non-conference foes, demolishing Oregon in their season opener 49-3 and shutting out Samford at home 33-0.
In Kent State’s win over Long Island last Saturday, redshirt junior quarterback Collin Schlee completed 10 out of 12 of his passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman backup quarterback Devin Kargman also added to the scoreboard off of a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trell Harris in the fourth quarter — his only pass in the game.
Junior running back Marquez Cooper led the offense with 18 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns while graduate Nico Bolden led the defense with nine total tackles. Graduate linebacker Khalib Johns and graduate defensive end Zayin West each recorded a sack also.
The Golden Flashes’ defense is a strong unit that has shown it can compete with a top offense. In Week 2, Kent State became the first team to shut out Oklahoma at home in the first quarter since 2013 in its 33-3 loss at home, limiting the Sooners to just seven rushing yards in the first half.
Johns was also a top performer for the defense against Oklahoma, collecting six tackles and a pair of sacks. His efforts earned him the title of MAC East Defensive Player of the Week.
The College Football Power Index gives Georgia a 99.2% chance at defeating Kent State while the Golden Flashes have a .8% chance at upsetting the reigning champs at home.