Georgia drew 0-0 against South Carolina on Friday in Columbia, SC. This was the third straight game against SEC East opposition for the Bulldogs as they are unbeaten in those games going 2-0-1.
Georgia had control of the game in the first half as they had seven shots to South Carolina’s three. However, the Bulldogs were unable to trouble the keeper with those shots as both teams only had one shot on target going into halftime.
South Carolina grew into the game in the second half and really put pressure on Georgia’s backline, getting 12 shots off in the second half. Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener was able to keep the score level with six saves in the second half alone and seven in the game earning her 18th career clean sheet.
Top goalscorer Mollie Belisle was able to get three shots off but was unable to find the back of the net as the game would go into overtime with no one getting on the scoresheet in regulation.
Neither team could find a winner in overtime as they were unable to get a shot on goal with only three shots being taken over the two overtime periods.
Georgia looks to stay unbeaten against the SEC east as they take on rival Florida on Thursday at 5 P.M. at the Turner Soccer Complex here in Athens.