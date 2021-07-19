All-American offensive lineman Randy Johnson, women’s basketball coach Andy Landers, NCAA champion swimmer Robert Margalis and softball All-American Kim Wendland make up the Class of 2021 for Georgia’s Circle of Honor.
The foursome will be formally inducted at the Circle of Honor Gala on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Sanford Stadium. They will also be recognized at the Georgia-Arkansas football game on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Circle of Honor is designed to pay tribute to extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who have brought honor to the university and themselves through their performance, and who also have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs through their actions.
The criteria for selection also stipulate that each recipient has earned their academic degree.
Randy Johnson
Johnson was a three-year starter on the offensive line, earning consensus All-America honors in 1975. That same year, he was voted the SEC’s Most Valuable Player among linemen by the Birmingham Quarterback Club and won the Jacobs Blocking Award, given to the top blocker in the SEC.
Johnson won first team All-SEC honors in 1974 and 1975. He was named offensive captain in his senior season, helping lead the team to a 9-3 record and a 1976 Cotton Bowl berth.
“Of all the players I've had the privilege of coaching, no one was more of a naturally-gifted blocker than Randy Johnson,” said legendary Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley. “He naturally had all of the basic fundamentals to be a great blocker and All-American.’’
Andy Landers
Landers coached women’s basketball at Georgia for 36 seasons, building an impressive list of accomplishments spanning five decades.
Landers was hired as the first full-time head coach for the women’s basketball program in 1979 and quickly turned the team into a force.
Georgia won the 1981 WNIT title, competed in the first-ever NCAA Tournament in 1982 and advanced to the Final Four in 1983. In 1985, Landers would lead the team to a runner-up finish in the tournament.
Landers finished his career with 862 victories, 31 NCAA Tournament appearances and 522 weeks in the AP weekly poll. Landers’ teams advanced to the Sweet 16 20 times, Elite Eight 11 times, the Final Four five times and finished as runner-up in 1985 and 1996. Landers was named National Coach of the Year four times in his career.
Kim Wendland
Wendland was a three-time All-American during her career at Georgia, one of just four players in program history to earn that distinction three times. She is the only player to earn SEC Player of the Year and the only player named first-team All-SEC four consecutive times.
Sixteen years after the end of her collegiate career, Wendland’s 313 career hits, 233 runs batted in and 64 doubles still rank top five in school history. Her 1,403 putouts at first base rank second in the history of the program.
Wendland and fellow Circle of Honor inductee Nicole Barber were extremely influential for the program, helping build Georgia softball into the team that has now played in 19 consecutive NCAA Championships.
Robert Margalis
Margalis was a distance swimmer at Georgia, earning many accolades throughout his collegiate career from 2002-05.
As a sophomore, Margalis won the 2003 NCAA Championship in the 400 IM. He was the fourth Bulldog to win an individual title in men’s swimming. His winning time of 3:39.92 stood as a school record for 11 years until Olympian Chase Kalisz beat the mark at the 2014 NCAAs.
Margalis earned 16 All-America citations throughout his Georgia career. He won SEC titles in the 1,650-yard freestyle in 2002 and the 500-yard freestyle in 2003, the same year he was named SEC Swimmer of the Year. He won or shared the Reid Patterson Team MVP award in all four years of his collegiate career.