With Georgia football's matchup against Oregon less than two weeks away, many members of the media are weighing in and making predictions as to who will win the game.
One unique football expert made his pick on Thursday: A California Sea Lion from the Georgia Aquarium named Diego.
The two teams' helmets were placed in front of Diego and the helmet he chose was deemed his predicted winner.
The video was posted by the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Twitter account:
Diego the Sea Lion from the @GeorgiaAquarium has been studying the stats. See who he sea-lects to win next Saturday’s #CFAKickoff game featuring @OregonFootball and @GeorgiaFootball … 👀🏈#GoDucks #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/0LUR0g8qix— Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (@CFAKickoffGame) August 25, 2022
Diego rested his head on top the Georgia helmet, choosing the Bulldogs to prevail over the Ducks on Sep. 3.
He also predicted a major upset in the other Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game contest, picking underdog Georgia Tech over Clemson.
Diego was rescued in 2016 and is the largest rescued male sea lion at the Georgia Aquarium, weighing over 550 pounds.
Various animals from the aquarium have picked winners for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games since 2018, compiling a 3-1 record. Past participants include Oz the sea otter, Cerby the harbor seal, Lily the zebra shark and Charon the black-blotched ray.