After former Georgia defenders Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Lewis Cine were selected in round one of the 2022 NFL Draft, there were still 10 Bulldog prospects on the board heading into day two of the draft, which is composed of rounds two and three.
Here are all the Bulldogs selected on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft:
George Pickens
Former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was selected with the 52nd overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers' wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson was the primary coach leading Pickens through drills at Georgia's Pro Day in March, so Pittsburgh's interest was well-established.
Pickens played for Georgia from 2019-2021, bursting onto the scene with 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.
Pickens' 2021 season was derailed by a torn ACL in spring practice, but he did return to the field for the Bulldogs' final four games of the season. He hauled in a 52-yard reception in the national championship game against Alabama.
Pittsburgh has two talented starting receivers in Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, but Pickens should see plenty of playing time early as a top three receiver on the team.
The Steelers selected Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick on Thursday, and Pickens will look to form a bond with the rookie quarterback quickly.
James Cook
Former Georgia running back James Cook was selected with the 63rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.
Cook joins an explosive Buffalo offense led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Cook played for Georgia from 2018-2021. He had his most impressive season in 2021, posting 728 rushing yards with seven touchdowns as well as 284 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
The Bills will likely use Cook extensively as a runner and a receiver, and Cook will go from one very strong team in college to another in the NFL. Buffalo was one of the best teams in the league last season but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 in an overtime thriller in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Cook's fellow running back Zamir White is also hoping to have his name called tonight. Cook is the seventh Bulldog selected in this year's draft.
Nakobe Dean
Former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 83rd overall pick.
Dean fell to the third round after being projected as a late first round or early second round selection, reportedly due to injury and size concerns.
He is reunited with Georgia teammate Jordan Davis, who the Eagles chose with the 13th overall pick on Thursday night.
Dean was outstanding for the Bulldogs last season, playing in all 15 games. He finished the season with 72 total tackles and six sacks, as well as two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Linebacker was a position of need for the Eagles coming into the draft, and getting Dean this late on day two could be a major value add for Philadelphia.
Channing Tindall
Former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 102nd overall pick.
Tindall is the third and final linebacker from Georgia's defense to be drafted after Dean and Quay Walker.
Miami's linebacking corps includes Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and Elandon Roberts, but Tindall provides high-level athleticism and talent that will be hard to keep off the field. At worst, Tindall figures to contribute on special teams in his rookie season.
Tindall played for Georgia from 2018-2021. He had his best season in 2021, posting 67 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Georgia has now had nine players selected in the first two days of the draft, tying the record for most Georgia players selected in a single draft with four rounds still remaining.
There are still six more prospects from Georgia who are hoping to be selected on day three. Jamaree Sayer, Zamir White, Derion Kendrick, Justin Shaffer, John FitzPatrick and Jake Camarda will all hope to hear their names called on Saturday, with the fourth round starting at 12 p.m.