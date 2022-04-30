10 former Bulldogs were selected over the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Five more Georgia prospects remained on the board heading into round four.
Here are all the Bulldogs selected on day three of the draft:
Zamir White
Former Georgia running back Zamir "Zeus" White was selected with the 122nd overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.
White played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, appearing in 38 games. He led the team in rushing in both 2020 and 2021 with 779 and 856 yards, respectively. He scored 22 total offensive touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons.
White joins a Raiders backfield that includes Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. Las Vegas declined to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option, so White could be a big factor on offense as soon as 2023.
As a rookie, White should provide immediate special teams value for the Raiders and could carve out a role as a short-yardage runner.
White is the 10th former Georgia player selected, breaking the school record of nine, set by the 2021 draft class.
Jake Camarda
Former Georgia punter Jake Camarda was selected with the 133rd overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Camarda played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, and was the primary punter for all four seasons of his collegiate career.
Over the last three seasons, Camarda averaged 46.7 yards per punt.
The second punter selected, Camarda will likely have a good chance to start for the Buccaneers next season. He will compete with veteran Bradley Pinion, who has spent three seasons with Tampa Bay.