10 former Bulldogs were selected over the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Five more Georgia prospects remained on the board heading into round four.
Here are all the Bulldogs selected on day three of the draft:
Zamir White
Former Georgia running back Zamir "Zeus" White was selected with the 122nd overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.
White played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, appearing in 38 games. He led the team in rushing in both 2020 and 2021 with 779 and 856 yards, respectively. He scored 22 total offensive touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons.
White joins a Raiders backfield that includes Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. Las Vegas declined to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option, so White could be a big factor on offense as soon as 2023.
As a rookie, White should provide immediate special teams value for the Raiders and could carve out a role as a short-yardage runner.
White is the 10th former Georgia player selected, breaking the school record of nine, set by the 2021 draft class.
Jake Camarda
Former Georgia punter Jake Camarda was selected with the 133rd overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Camarda played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, and was the primary punter for all four seasons of his collegiate career.
Over the last three seasons, Camarda averaged 46.7 yards per punt.
The second punter selected, Camarda will likely have a good chance to start for the Buccaneers next season. He will compete with veteran Bradley Pinion, who has spent three seasons with Tampa Bay.
Justin Shaffer
Former Georgia guard Justin Shaffer was selected with the 190th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.
Shaffer played for the Bulldogs from 2017-2021, appearing in 51 total games. He started all 15 games of the 2021 season at left guard.
The Falcons had one of the weakest offensive lines in the NFL last season, and Shaffer could have a chance to see the field as a rookie if he impresses in camp.
Jalen Mayfield started 16 games for Atlanta during his rookie season at left guard but struggled mightily, and unless he improves this offseason could struggle to retain his starting position.
Shaffer is the first former Georgia player drafted by the Falcons since 2011, when Atlanta picked linebacker Akeem Dent in the third round.
Jamaree Salyer
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was selected with the 195th overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Salyer appeared in 47 games for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, playing in a variety of different positions along the line. He projects as a guard at the pro level but his versatility is an appealing trait.
The Chargers also selected Boston College guard Zion Johnson in the first round, a clear indication that they are seeking more consistent protection for superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.
Salyer is the 13th Georgia prospect, one shy of the record for players drafted from a single school since the seven-round format began. That record is shared by Ohio State's 2004 class and LSU's 2020 class.
Derion Kendrick
Former Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick was selected with the 212th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams.
Kendrick transferred to Georgia from Clemson for the 2021 season, starting all 15 games in the secondary.
He was named the Defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl after posting five tackles and two interceptions in the Bulldogs' win over Michigan.
Kendrick's NFL Combine and Pro Day performances did not help his draft stock, as he ran a slower 40-yard dash than expected. His slide ended in the seventh round when the defending Super Bowl champions chose him.
Kendrick became the 14th Bulldog to be selected, tying the record for most from a single school.
John FitzPatrick
Former Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick was selected with the 213th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.
FitzPatrick played for Georgia from 2018-2021, and served primarily as a blocking tight end for the Bulldogs.
His fit in Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith's offense makes sense, as Smith uses multiple tight ends frequently. Falcons tight end Lee Smith retired earlier this offseason.
FitzPatrick is the 15th and final Bulldog selected in this year's NFL Draft, breaking a tie with Ohio State and LSU for the most prospects picked from the same school in a single seven-round draft.