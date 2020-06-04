Player Protest Collage

Georgia basketball player Tye Fagan, defensive back Ameer Speed and former running back Herschel Walker, among other Georgia athletes past and present, have spoken out via Twitter over the past week.

The Red & Black has continued to monitor the Georgia athletic community's responses to the killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests across the country.

Here is an incomplete but growing list of current and former Georgia athletes who've spoken out: 

Tye Fagan, sophomore basketball player:

Mike Peake, freshman basketball player:

Jermaine Johnson, senior linebacker:

Demetrius Robertson, senior wide receiver:

Ameer Speed, junior defensive back:

Trey Blount, junior wide receiver:

Matthew Brown, redshirt sophomore linebacker:

Channing Tindall, junior linebacker:

Jamaree Salyer, junior offensive lineman:

Isaiah Wilson, offensive lineman, 2017-2019:

Dominique Wilkins, basketball player 1979-1982:

Herschel Walker, running back 1980-1982:

D.J. Shockley, quarterback 2001-2005:

Lawrence Cager, wide receiver 2018-2019:

Tae Crowder, linebacker 2015-2019:

Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker 2015-2019:

Mecole Hardman, wide receiver 2016-2018:

Justin Fields, quarterback 2018:

Davin Bellamy, linebacker 2014-2017:

