The Red & Black has continued to monitor the Georgia athletic community's responses to the killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests across the country.
Here is an incomplete but growing list of current and former Georgia athletes who've spoken out:
Tye Fagan, sophomore basketball player:
Don’t be afraid to speak out, but understand that we are living in a time where thinking before you speak is very important.— Kingfagan (@Tyefagan) June 2, 2020
Mike Peake, freshman basketball player:
People not just going crazy over one Police brutality situation. It’s plenty more to be said, that’s built up anger from almost every one of those situations. I don’t know what to say about the breaking store/car windows but imma stand up for my people until justice is served💯✊🏾— Mike Peake (@MichaelPeake16) June 2, 2020
Jermaine Johnson, senior linebacker:
That man said “Please, please, please I can’t breathe, please”... He begged for his life and was murdered in the street. Something has to change😪 RIP George Floyd🕊— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) May 26, 2020
Demetrius Robertson, senior wide receiver:
We Are Togther🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿— Demetris Robertson (@d_rob4) June 1, 2020
Ameer Speed, junior defensive back:
Hate + Hate just breeds more hatred therefore solving nothing. Something has to change though, do not want my kids to live like we are living now.— Rondo (@OG__speed) May 29, 2020
Trey Blount, junior wide receiver:
We are TOGETHER. We are CHANGE. 😇 https://t.co/ulA2foit4G— treymendousss® (@trey_blount) June 1, 2020
Matthew Brown, redshirt sophomore linebacker:
I’m starting to wonder how many people post and tweet about racial injustice just to help their conscience...— Matthew Brown (@mttwbrwn) May 31, 2020
If you can post about it on your profile, you better be able to bring that same energy and talk about it in your homes and communities. #SpeakUp
Channing Tindall, junior linebacker:
That’s My Coach!! Family! Change has to be made https://t.co/A8ynxVYjrc— Channing Tindall (@Kingschan_) May 30, 2020
Jamaree Salyer, junior offensive lineman:
I know y’all down there fighting for what’s right but please make it home to y’all’s families .. don’t add to the number .. https://t.co/GpSju7RGxU— Jamaree Salyer ♠️ (@jamareesalyer69) May 30, 2020
Isaiah Wilson, offensive lineman, 2017-2019:
May 31, 2020
Dominique Wilkins, basketball player 1979-1982:
The ultimate tragedy is not oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.#BlackLivesMattter #BlackOutTuesday #blm pic.twitter.com/x5AXuH0Exe— Dominique Wilkins 🏀 (@DWilkins21) June 2, 2020
Herschel Walker, running back 1980-1982:
I respect the police but I must apologize to my black and brown brothers for what has happened in GA, MINN, NY and around the US is not right. I've spoken out in silence but now I must shout from the rooftop...Injustice for one is Injustice for ALL!! @FoxNews @CNN @MSNBC @POTUS— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) May 28, 2020
D.J. Shockley, quarterback 2001-2005:
Breaks my heart to have to continue the conversation again with my 8yr old son about “Why these things keep happening?”— DjShockley (@DjShockley3) May 28, 2020
I pray for a sound mind & body to stay strong and explain why things must change!#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd
Lawrence Cager, wide receiver 2018-2019:
If you don’t see the problem with what’s going on, you ARE part of the problem— Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) June 2, 2020
Tae Crowder, linebacker 2015-2019:
MAKE A CHANGE 4️⃣🖤 #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/YN5zXcfJaT— Tae Crowder 4️⃣ (@TaeCrowder) June 2, 2020
Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker 2015-2019:
#blackouttuesday 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 https://t.co/Llyt00IXwz— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) June 2, 2020
Mecole Hardman, wide receiver 2016-2018:
Lol seems like without violence they use violence.... so what you want us to do? https://t.co/NJGO80RPDF— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) May 31, 2020
Justin Fields, quarterback 2018:
#BlackLivesMatter #FightForChange pic.twitter.com/G7SbRrtCf8— Justin Fields (@justnfields) June 2, 2020
Davin Bellamy, linebacker 2014-2017:
As black males we do not want to harm you. I swear I be in my own world, I wanna make it home just like you. Just let us be #amen 🙏🏾— DB17 (@DavinBellamy17) May 31, 2020
