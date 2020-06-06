The University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors held its spring meeting on June 4 to discuss, among other topics, the association's financial health and the return of athletes to on-campus workouts.

University President Jere Morehead began the meeting acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the past few months, including the spread of COVID-19 and recent unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Morehead referenced his June 1 statement addressed particularly to Georgia's black students, alumni and staff but did not explicitly mention the protests that have emerged in Athens and elsewhere in the past 11 days.

"Many in our community are hurting now," Morehead said. "The senseless acts of violence and hate that are taking place across our country have no place in our society."

Following executive session discussions, the board unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for athletic director Greg McGarity, who is in his tenth year on the job. McGarity's base salary was $575,075 in fiscal year 2019 according to Open Georgia, and Morehead said his contract terms will remain the same.

McGarity did not outline a specific timetable for teams other than football to return to on-campus workouts, which the SEC allowed to begin starting on June 8.

He said Georgia's athletic association will rely on data as well as university, conference and NCAA policies to avoid misinformation and "undue alarms."

"As we learn more about [COVID-19] and definitions associated with mass gatherings, we will be in a position to educate and inform," McGarity said.

Treasurer Ryan Nesbit reported that despite a decreased revenue distribution by the SEC due to the canceled postseason basketball tournament, the athletic association is operating within budget.

However, the association's cash assets were just over $12 fewer at the end of April than the same time last year due to canceled spring events, an extended deadline for purchasing football season tickets and ongoing projects, including the Butts-Mehre workout complex expansion.

According to the revenue and expenditure statements, Georgia football had generated $34.3 million as of April 30, about $550,000 short of its budgeted revenue for fiscal year 2020, which ends on June 30.

The athletic association was $49.1 million below its total budgeted revenue as of April 30, with the majority of the remaining revenue expected to come from NCAA and SEC distributions. In the last two months of fiscal year 2019, the association earned $51 million.

Significant uncertainty still surrounds fall sports schedules, including the athletic association's main revenue generator, football. In preparation, the association has retained over $74 million in uncommitted reserve funds, which would be enough to cover proposed operational expenses for about six months of fiscal year 2021, which begins on July 1.

"We're the envy of athletic programs with how well off we are financially," athletic association professor in law David Shipley said on Thursday. "Not many other schools have a reserve like that."