The Georgia Bulldogs finished 10th in final standings for the 2021 Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup released on Friday morning, tallying 971.5 points during the 2020-21 academic year.
The Directors' Cup is an all-sports measurement of college athletic programs developed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's placing in NCAA Championships.
14 of Georgia’s sports teams qualified for NCAA Championships during the year 2020-21. All 14 finished in the top-20 at their national championships, with 10 of those being top-10 finishes.
Men’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field provided Georgia’s best finishes, both finishing third at the NCAAs. Other top-10 finishes include men’s swim and dive (fourth), men’s tennis (fifth), women’s tennis (fifth), women’s indoor track and field (fifth), football (seventh), softball (seventh), women’s swim and dive (eighth) and men’s outdoor track and field (eighth).
Also of note, Georgia’s equestrian team won the 2021 National Collegiate Equestrian Association national championship. However, this was not included in the Directors’ Cup tabulation as equestrian is not an NCAA-sponsored sport.
Spring sports provided a sizable boost from the last winter edition of the standings. Georgia was ranked No. 16 in those rankings, jumping six spots to finish No. 10 for the year.
Georgia has historically placed well in the Director’s Cup rankings, finishing outside the top 25 just once since the initial rankings in 1994. 2020-21 is Georgia’s 11th top-10 finish in the history of the rankings.
Texas was the overall winner of the Directors' Cup for 2020-21 after compiling 1,252 points, followed by Stanford with 1,195.75 points. Michigan, North Carolina and Florida rounded out the top five finishers.