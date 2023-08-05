Construction is an ongoing occurrence at the University of Georgia, which, in partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association, has ramped up projects for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Big renovations and repairs across football, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field are underway.
The funding is largely in part due to the success that Georgia experienced on the field as of late, which has made the Bulldogs a hot commodity to investors. There has also been an increase in projects being done due to the backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would say we probably have an uptick going on right now due to the pause during the COVID year and the 18 to 20 months following it,” said associate athletic director of facilities and capital projects Tanner Stines. “Some of it is a little bit of the backlog and some of it is we’re having blessings on and off the field in most of our sports right now.”
Increased interest in Georgia athletics — partly due to back-to-back national championships — allows for expenses that otherwise would not be there, like postseason travel, food and hotels. These extra costs can add up quickly, eating into the budget.
UGAAA’s Board of Directors approved a $175.2 million budget for the fiscal year. The funding for these projects is not taken from this pool of funds, however. According to Stines, funding for Georgia’s projects generally comes in the forms of donors, bonds and money from reserves.
The university can take out bonds, guaranteeing that investors will see a return. These aid in the array of projects in Athens and give Georgia a loan from the market instead of a single entity.
The Bulldogs will commission a new look for Sanford Stadium, Foley Field, the Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Stegeman Coliseum, the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility and the new indoor track and field facility.
The total cost is over $170 million, excluding the indoor track and field facility and Stegeman Coliseum renovations. The new indoor track and field facility is still in the preliminary phases with no price tag in place yet, and no cost estimate is available for Stegeman’s repairs either.
“All of our funds are being put towards things that help develop our student-athletes better,” Stines said.
The construction is expected to last until November 2024 for Sanford Stadium, January 2024 for Foley Field’s first phase and January 2025 for its second phase.
Phase one of the nearly $70 million endeavor includes a new connection to Sanford Drive for easier fan access, a widening of the 100 level concourse and restroom upgrades. This will be complete before the start of the 2023 season. Phase two includes a vertical expansion of the southwest corner of the stadium, a new press box, six premium suites and additional restrooms at the 300 level. This will take place in the summer and will be finished before the Bulldogs kickoff the 2024 season.
The indoor tennis facility looks to finish in February 2024. Stegeman Coliseum will be repaired by November with more renovations to come after the season. According to Stines, Stegeman will also get renovations after the completion of the 2023-24 season. The Jack Turner Softball Stadium will start construction this summer, and it will be ongoing until 2025.
The track and field indoor facility, dubbed Spec Towns Track, will allow Georgia student-athletes to have a place to train all year, according to Stines.
“This project will continue to elevate our track and field programs to compete in SEC and NCAA championships,” head track and field coach Carly Smith-Gilbert said. “Our own dedicated space off South Milledge will provide an area for our athletes to train all year long.”
The new Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility was announced officially in November of 2022. It will add, among many other things, two courts to allow Georgia to host NCAA tournaments.
Stegeman needed repairs after a portion of the roof fell, forcing cancellations of events. These repairs will be done in time for the basketball season, but volleyball will have to relocate temporarily as its season begins earlier. Upon the conclusion of these upgrades, a renovation will begin following the basketball season.
Georgia is also spending $83.5 million on baseball and softball. The Jack Turner Softball Stadium will include a new 27,500-square-foot facility to be built past the left field wall that will feature a clubhouse with a locker room, a training room and a lounge.
Foley Field will see a 41,000-square-foot addition along the third base line. This area will boast batting cages, a pitching lab, a players lounge and coaches offices among other amenities.
“With the new age of college athletics, our biggest focus is on giving every student-athlete the same experience and also maximize their performance and their training,” Stines said