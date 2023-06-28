Georgia Athletics, as voted on by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, placed seventh in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup National All-Sports Standings. Georgia’s No. 7 placing is the program’s highest final ranking since 2005.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment by our entire athletic department,” athletic director Josh Brooks said. “I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches, and teams, who had record-breaking accomplishments during the 2022-23 athletics season.”
After finishing 19th last season, the Bulldogs had 17 of its 21 teams finish in the top 20 of their respective sports’ rankings during the 2022-2023 season. Moreover, nine of those 17 finished in the top 10.
Georgia Athletics’ nine top 10 finishers were football, which placed first, men’s indoor track and field, which placed second, women’s tennis, which placed third, men’s tennis and women’s indoor track and field, which both placed fifth, equestrian, which placed sixth, men’s outdoor track and field, which placed seventh, softball, which placed ninth and women’s outdoor track and field, which placed 10th.
The other top 20 finishers include men’s swim and dive, which placed 12th, men’s and women’s golf, which placed 14th, women’s swim and dive, which placed 16th and soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball and gymnastics, which all placed 17th.
Georgia also had eight champions split between team and individual competitions. In team competition, football won two, those being their SEC and College Football Playoff National Championships. Men’s and women’s tennis also won SEC team championships, as the men were SEC Regular Season Champions, while the women were SEC Tournament Champions.
In individual competition, indoor track and field competitors Kyle Garland, Elija Godwin and Matthew Boling were national champions in the heptathlon, 400-meter dash and 200-meter dash respectively. Will Sumner, another track and field competitor, won a national championship in the 800-meter dash. Finally, Ethan Quinn, who recently turned pro, won a NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles National Championship.
In addition to being the best ranking since 2005, the No. 7 ranking is tied for the fourth-best ranking and 12th top-10 placing in school history. Georgia remains one of nine programs to maintain a top 25 spot since 2000, joining Stanford, UCLA, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Texas and USC. Additionally, Georgia has finished in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup, as well as the U.S. News and World Reports’ Top Public Universities for 23 years straight.
“From championships to our best-ever GPA, to community service and Scholar-Athlete recognitions, Bulldog student-athletes represented the best of the best in college athletics this season,” Brooks said. “I want to thank everyone who worked hard in achieving this goal.”