Georgia baseball lost to Florida 9-2 on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida. Georgia’s conference record drops to 11-15, and the final game of the weekend series is set for Sunday at noon at Florida Ballpark. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Taking advantage of pitching inconsistency
The Bulldog offense went to work early on Saturday night, capitalizing on several moments of inconsistency from Florida starter Hunter Barco that plated all two of Georgia’s runs on the night.
In the top of the second inning, Corey Collins’ leadoff walk was followed by a double from Fernando Gonzalez, giving the Bulldogs runners on second and third with no outs. A wild pitch during the next Georgia at-bat scored Collins, with Randon Jernigan’s infield single scoring Gonzalez to give Georgia a two-run advantage after the top half of the inning.
Like Game 1 of the series, Florida would not take long to respond.
In the bottom of the second, Florida’s bats were sparked by a leadoff single into center field by six-hole hitter Kendrick Calilao. Two batters later, a one-out walk issued by Georgia starter Jaden Woods gave the Gators two baserunners.
Despite striking out the next batter, Woods continued to struggle to find the zone. He allowed his second walk of the inning to Cory Acton, giving Florida its third baserunner in the second. Florida’s Jacob Young drove in two runs with a single and brought the score to two runs each. It took Woods 30 pitches to finally retire Florida and send the game to the third.
Walks for both starting pitchers came around to score in the second inning, a frame highlighted by high pitch counts and RBI singles for both teams.
Florida offense powers to win
Florida’s offense flexed its power throughout the game, putting up four home runs through eight innings, which accounted for five of the Gators’ seven runs. Three of the four were of the solo variety, while the other was a two-run shot.
Jud Fabian’s homer to left field in the third inning broke the game’s tie. It only took two more batters for the Gators to leave the yard again, when Calilao sent another solo shot over the center field wall. Saturday night was Calilao’s second straight game with a home run, and exiting the third, Florida maintained a 4-2 advantage.
The long balls did not stop there for the Gators. Fabian took another trip around the bases in the fifth inning after sending his second ball over the left field wall for a solo home run, his fourth multi-home run game of the season.
Like in the third, Florida’s home runs in the fifth came in a pair. Two batters after Fabian, Kirby McMullen hit a two-run home run that brought home Calilao who reached base on a single earlier in the inning. After the fifth, Florida held a commanding 7-2 lead, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Bulldogs, who failed to score beyond their runs in the second.
Georgia bullpen forced into duty
The Bulldog pitching staff struggled to unlock the Florida lineup all night long. Woods lasted only 2 1/3 innings to open the game and gave up four earned runs, leaving much of the game up to the bullpen.
Florida continued its success against Georgia’s three relievers who followed Woods’ departure. Two of the three pitchers out of the Bulldog bullpen gave up runs.
Darryn Pasqua took over in the middle of the third inning in an attempt to stem the Gators’ offensive flow but gave up a home run to the first batter he faced. Pasqua went on to complete 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs in the process.
The third Georgia pitcher of the night was often-utilized redshirt sophomore Nolan Crisp. He worked a scoreless sixth but ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh after a walk and a pair of singles plated two runs. Crisp exited with the Bulldogs down 9-2, the eventual final.
Perhaps the silver lining for the Bulldogs, freshman Hank Bearden worked a perfect eighth inning while tallying one strikeout. But the seven-run cushion proved too great for Georgia to overcome in its final plate appearances.