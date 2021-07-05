Tatum Hodge has been named director of baseball operations for Georgia’s baseball program.
She has been a part of the program for five years already, serving as an administrative assistant for three years and as coordinator of athletic operations for two years.
Head coach Scott Stricklin announced Hodge’s new role last Friday. Hodge will replace former director of baseball operations Jeff Guy, who served in the role from 2013-2021.
"Tatum has been with our program for five seasons, and she has proven to be an invaluable part of our team," Stricklin said. "She is a tireless worker and holds herself to a very high standard. She makes our program better through her attention to detail."
Georgia also announced that pitching coach Sean Kenny signed a three-year extension last week. Kenny has helped Georgia to two NCAA tournament appearances since joining the staff in 2017.
"Coach Kenny is a big key to the success of our baseball program, and I'm thrilled that we were able to extend his contract through 2024," Stricklin said. "I am also grateful that Josh Brooks recognizes how important Sean is to the future of our program and helped get this done quickly."
Georgia baseball is coming off a 31-25 season. The Bulldogs defeated LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament but were promptly knocked out with losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss. The team failed to make the NCAA Tournament and will be looking to bounce back with an appearance in the NCAAs next season.