The Georgia baseball team’s schedule for the upcoming 2020 season was officially announced on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs open the season with nine of their first 10 games at home, with the season opener taking place on Feb. 14 against Richmond at Foley Field. Other notable non-conference opponents on Georgia’s schedule are Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern, Wofford, Clemson and Georgia Tech. One of the three games against Georgia Tech will be played at SunTrust Park — home of the Atlanta Braves — on Feb. 29.
The SEC opponents that will be traveling to Athens in 2020 are South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Auburn had the best 2019 season out of the five teams, making it all the way to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Georgia also has a tough road SEC schedule, facing Florida Texas A&M, Missouri, Arkansas and reigning national champion Vanderbilt.
Postseason play starts up on May 19 with the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, and the 2020 national champion will be crowned at TD Ameritrade Park on June 23.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 46-17 season in which they were the No. 4 overall seed heading into the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Georgia exited early in the tournament for the second year in a row, but is returning seven starting position players and a pitching staff with two draft prospects in Cole Wilcox and Emerson Hancock.
Before the start of the regular season, the Bulldogs will compete in two separate exhibition games in 2019. One will be up against Florida on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, the day before the football game between the Gators and the Bulldogs.
