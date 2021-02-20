The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Georgia baseball athletic trainer Jason Castleman on Thursday, county records show.
Arrested on a felony charge of using a “computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, entice” a child to commit an illegal act, according to county records, Castleman was released to the Roswell Police Department Friday and transported to Fulton County Jail.
Fulton County records detail two felony charges and two misdemeanor charges against Castleman, including electronically providing obscene materials to minors and having obscene internet contact with a child. Each charge carries a $50,000 bond for a $200,000 bond in total.
Castleman was in his first season as athletic trainer for Georgia baseball. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday the University of Georgia Athletic Association fired Castleman, who no longer appears in the UGAAA’s staff directory.