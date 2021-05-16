Georgia baseball defeated Florida 6-1 on Sunday afternoon in Gainesville, Florida. With Sunday’s win, the Bulldogs advanced to 29-20 on the season and 12-15 in the SEC. Georgia will face Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Cannon’s Sunday start
Sophomore Johnathon Cannon took the mound for Georgia for his 11th start of the season on Sunday afternoon. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and faced 28 batters, striking out four, allowing six hits and only one run to score.
Cannon allowed a career-high four walks and hit two batters. Florida capitalized off the right-handed pitcher’s walks as well as his career-high two wild pitches.
In the bottom of the second inning, Florida’s Kendrick Calilao advanced to third base from second on Cannon’s first wild pitch. Cannon then walked Josh Rivera and allowed Sterlin Thompson to hit a single for the Gators’ only run of the afternoon.
Despite a number of walks, batters hit and wild pitches, Cannon delivered in clutch positions and kept Florida from producing.
He advanced to a winning record on the season with his third win on Sunday afternoon and lowered his ERA to 4.21.
Three scoring innings advance Georgia to win
The Bulldogs’ two home runs and explosive seventh inning kept them from the sweep against Florida on Sunday afternoon.
Georgia started its action on offense early, as Cole Tate and Josh McAllister hit back-to-back singles to left field in the top of the first inning, then Garrett Blaylock hit a three-run home run to give Georgia the early 3-0 lead.
In the following inning, Georgia’s Chaney Rogers hit a leadoff home run to advance the lead to 4-0.
Scoring fell quiet for both teams until the top of the seventh inning when Georgia scored two more runs off of a series of hits and Florida fielder’s choices.
To begin the inning, Rogers reached first on an error by Florida’s Jordan Carrion at shortstop. Parks Harber was walked, then Randon Jernigan laid down a bunt.
A throwing error by Florida’s relief pitcher Trey Van Der Weide allowed Rogers to reach home on the bunt play. On the next at-bat, Tate’s single allowed pinch runner Josh Stinson to reach home, giving Georgia the 6-1 lead.
The Gators employed three different pitchers in the top of the seventh inning to pull together three outs.
Florida’s eight hits remained close to Georgia’s nine throughout the game, but the difference was the production with runners on base. The Gators left 12 runners stranded on base on Sunday, while the Bulldogs only left five.
Georgia bullpen finishes the job
The Bulldogs employed five relief pitchers after Cannon to complete the final 3 1/3 innings on Sunday afternoon. After using a number of their relief pitchers earlier in the series, none of the five threw more than three outs.
Despite a scare for sophomore Michael Polk in the bottom of the seventh, the five pitchers did not allow another run to score through 12 more Florida batters.
After Cannon hit a second batter in the bottom of the sixth inning, freshman Collin Caldwell replaced the starter for the final inning, striking out Florida’s Nathan Hickey in five pitches.
Polk walked a batter and allowed a double to place two runners in scoring position before Will Pearson entered the game to force a Florida pop out, keeping another Florida run to score.
Luke Wagner and Ben Harris each pitched one of the two final innings, combining for one hit and two strikeouts through six batters to complete the Georgia win.