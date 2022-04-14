The No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs endured a long Tuesday night game against Kennesaw State at Stillwell Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. The teams each played their longest game of the season of four hours and 21-minutes in front of a crowd of 1,365 fans. The game concluded with the Bulldogs taking the victory 17-15 over the Kennesaw State Owls.
Freshman Coleman Willis started on the mound for the Bulldogs before junior Michael Polk stepped in at the bottom of the first as relief, Bulldogs on top 5-3.
The Bulldogs sent eight different pitchers to the mound throughout the long evening game.
Head coach Scott Stricklin announced prior to the game, starting fifth-year shortstop Cole Tate has sustained a stress fracture in his leg and will not be making an appearance in the next few games.
“We’ve got some guys banged up, and we’re hoping to hold on and get healthy down the stretch,” said coach Stricklin.
The Bulldogs started the game with a strong at bat, with sophomores Corey Collins and Parks Harber stepping up to the plate to each drive in a run. Shortly following, graduate students Connor Tate and Chaney Rogers, as well as senior Corey Acton, all knocked players in with an RBI.
The RBI single for Harber continued his hitting streak to mark a career-best of eight games, and Tate met his career high of 5 RBIs. Harber ended the game against the Owls going 2-for-4 with two walks and two RBIs.
The Owls responded in the top of the second by putting four runs on the board against sophomore right-hander Will Pearson. The inning ended with the Bulldogs remaining in the lead 6-4.
Collins sent a ball flying out of Stillwell Stadium in the first half of the second inning, marking his ninth home run, increasing the Bulldog’s lead to 6-4.
After a scoreless inning by both teams in the third, the Bulldogs were able to put a pair of runs on the board in the fourth. The Owls managed to extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score 8-8.
The Bulldogs opened the fifth inning with a strong solo home run by senior Cory Acton which contributed to his now 14-game on base streak. The Bulldogs pushed ahead to gain a small lead and break the tie, 9-8.
The Owls were able to send a runner home and once again tie the game 9-9 in the fifth.
The Bulldogs sent four runners home in the top of the sixth, as Rogers led off the inning with an infield single, and ran home on a wild pitch. In the second half of the inning, Acton and Tate both delivered a two-run single for the Bulldogs to lead 15-9.
The Owls didn’t back down, putting three runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth to shorten the gap to 15-12. The Bulldogs brought sophomore Max Dejong to the mound to shut down the inning, and the Bulldogs remained ahead heading into the seventh inning.
Sophomore Jaden Woods pitched a scoreless inning for the Bulldogs in the seventh to secure the Bulldogs’ lead.
During the eight innings, with two outs, Tate delivered a bomb to left field, marking his fifth home run of the season and 18th career home run, pushing two runners home. The Owls were able to put three runs on the board, closing the gap once again to 15-17.
“I thought we showed a lot of toughness tonight because it wasn’t pretty, and we found a way to get the win” said Georgia’s head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Max (DeJong) got a big strikeout and Jaden (Woods) came in there and closed it out. We continue to have guys step up.”
The Bulldogs will return this Thursday for the Southeastern Conference at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia against Texas A&M with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m.